4415 Dylan Loop #177

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

2BR / 1.5BA - Townhome in Land O Lakes' Chelsea Meadows community features pretty ceramic tiles in the kitchen, updated cabinetry in the kitchen, stainless steel and black appliances, newer carpeting throughout the living room, along staircase and in BOTH bedrooms. Enjoy your private fenced back yard and a balcony off the master bedroom overlooking the community! Shopping, dining, libraries, a major sports complex and other entertainment venues are just minutes away. Water, sewer and washer and dryer all included in the rent! For more information call Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614 today!