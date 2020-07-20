All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Find more places like 3843 Chaucer Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
3843 Chaucer Way
Last updated March 16 2020 at 6:33 AM

3843 Chaucer Way

3843 Chaucer Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Land O' Lakes
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

3843 Chaucer Way, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Sable Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3843 Chaucer Way have any available units?
3843 Chaucer Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
Is 3843 Chaucer Way currently offering any rent specials?
3843 Chaucer Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3843 Chaucer Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3843 Chaucer Way is pet friendly.
Does 3843 Chaucer Way offer parking?
Yes, 3843 Chaucer Way offers parking.
Does 3843 Chaucer Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3843 Chaucer Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3843 Chaucer Way have a pool?
Yes, 3843 Chaucer Way has a pool.
Does 3843 Chaucer Way have accessible units?
No, 3843 Chaucer Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3843 Chaucer Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3843 Chaucer Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3843 Chaucer Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3843 Chaucer Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Similar Pages

Land O' Lakes 1 BedroomsLand O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLand O' Lakes 3 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FL
Trinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa