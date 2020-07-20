2810 Billingham Dr

Amenities

Rare opportunity in the coveted community of Valencia Gardens. The sellers have done a wonderful job in maintaining this home- all you need to do is bring your belongings! NEWER roof installed in 2017, newer A/C 2011, hot water heater 2015, recently painted interior and exterior, etc... as you enter you will notice the handsome wood look laminate flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, and welcoming open floor plan. The kitchen boasts of newer appliances including a top of the line stainless steel top refrigerator, farm sink, and eat in breakfast area. The open concept that connects kitchen and family room lets everyone stay connected during meal times - perfect for entertaining. The family room has stately built in cabinetry and a separate-yet - connected area that makes for a perfect office or play room. The cozy master bedroom overlooking the backyard area has a spacious walk in closet and en suite master bath. The master bath has dual vanities, soaking tub, and separate stand up shower. The split floor plan includes two newly carpeted bedrooms and a Jack-and Jill bath. The extended screened in lanai overlooking the fun, fenced in back yard is perfect for family gatherings. All while being located in Valencia Gardens -A-rated schools, 3 parks within the community, and close to library, Land O Lakes Rec Complex (40 acre park w/baseball, basketball, football /soccer fields), and shopping. This home qualifies for the Home Partners of America Lease Purchase program.



