All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Find more places like 2810 Billingham Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
2810 Billingham Dr
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

2810 Billingham Dr

2810 Billingham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Land O' Lakes
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2810 Billingham Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Valencia Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
basketball court
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare opportunity in the coveted community of Valencia Gardens. The sellers have done a wonderful job in maintaining this home- all you need to do is bring your belongings! NEWER roof installed in 2017, newer A/C 2011, hot water heater 2015, recently painted interior and exterior, etc... as you enter you will notice the handsome wood look laminate flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings, and welcoming open floor plan. The kitchen boasts of newer appliances including a top of the line stainless steel top refrigerator, farm sink, and eat in breakfast area. The open concept that connects kitchen and family room lets everyone stay connected during meal times - perfect for entertaining. The family room has stately built in cabinetry and a separate-yet - connected area that makes for a perfect office or play room. The cozy master bedroom overlooking the backyard area has a spacious walk in closet and en suite master bath. The master bath has dual vanities, soaking tub, and separate stand up shower. The split floor plan includes two newly carpeted bedrooms and a Jack-and Jill bath. The extended screened in lanai overlooking the fun, fenced in back yard is perfect for family gatherings. All while being located in Valencia Gardens -A-rated schools, 3 parks within the community, and close to library, Land O Lakes Rec Complex (40 acre park w/baseball, basketball, football /soccer fields), and shopping. This home qualifies for the Home Partners of America Lease Purchase program.

Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 LIST WITH BEGGINS

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2810 Billingham Dr have any available units?
2810 Billingham Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 2810 Billingham Dr have?
Some of 2810 Billingham Dr's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2810 Billingham Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2810 Billingham Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2810 Billingham Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2810 Billingham Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2810 Billingham Dr offer parking?
No, 2810 Billingham Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2810 Billingham Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2810 Billingham Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2810 Billingham Dr have a pool?
No, 2810 Billingham Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2810 Billingham Dr have accessible units?
No, 2810 Billingham Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2810 Billingham Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2810 Billingham Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2810 Billingham Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2810 Billingham Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Similar Pages

Land O' Lakes 1 BedroomsLand O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLand O' Lakes 3 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FL
Trinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa