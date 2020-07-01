All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Last updated March 9 2020 at 1:52 AM

2348 BARTOLO DRIVE

2348 Bartolo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2348 Bartolo Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 2017 Lennar “Virginia” floor plan has all the space you need. The formal dining room in the front of the home welcome you inside. The large kitchen has 42 inch upper cabinets, tons of granite counter top space,a large walk in pantry. Kitchen overlooks the family room and café area which lead to the lanai and back yard. Downstairs has an absolutely gorgeous Master Suite with a huge walk-in closet! Once step upstairs you will find a 21 x 26 enormous and extremely spacious bonus room, and the 2nd, 3rd bedrooms share one bath, the 4th and 5th bedrooms share another bathroom. Each one of these bedroom will also have their own walk-in closets. This stunning home also comes with a 3 car garage. This home has diagonal tile, carpet in all bedrooms and bonus room, ceiling fans in every room.

Terra Bella community is one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Pasco county. It is only 5 minutes away from outlet mall, close to all major roadways, dining, shopping and entertaining. There is also a great selection of schools. Community also has a resort-style pool, cabana, splash zone and sundeck… Perfect for social events and quality family time!

Base on the credit score and background checking, if credit score is over 680, first month rental and security deposit will be collected. If credit score less than 680.First&last month rental, security deposit will be collected. Minor maintenance of less than $150.00 will be tenant responsibility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2348 BARTOLO DRIVE have any available units?
2348 BARTOLO DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 2348 BARTOLO DRIVE have?
Some of 2348 BARTOLO DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2348 BARTOLO DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2348 BARTOLO DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2348 BARTOLO DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2348 BARTOLO DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 2348 BARTOLO DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2348 BARTOLO DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2348 BARTOLO DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2348 BARTOLO DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2348 BARTOLO DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2348 BARTOLO DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2348 BARTOLO DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2348 BARTOLO DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2348 BARTOLO DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2348 BARTOLO DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2348 BARTOLO DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2348 BARTOLO DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

