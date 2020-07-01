2348 BARTOLO DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This 2017 Lennar “Virginia” floor plan has all the space you need. The formal dining room in the front of the home welcome you inside. The large kitchen has 42 inch upper cabinets, tons of granite counter top space,a large walk in pantry. Kitchen overlooks the family room and café area which lead to the lanai and back yard. Downstairs has an absolutely gorgeous Master Suite with a huge walk-in closet! Once step upstairs you will find a 21 x 26 enormous and extremely spacious bonus room, and the 2nd, 3rd bedrooms share one bath, the 4th and 5th bedrooms share another bathroom. Each one of these bedroom will also have their own walk-in closets. This stunning home also comes with a 3 car garage. This home has diagonal tile, carpet in all bedrooms and bonus room, ceiling fans in every room.



Terra Bella community is one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Pasco county. It is only 5 minutes away from outlet mall, close to all major roadways, dining, shopping and entertaining. There is also a great selection of schools. Community also has a resort-style pool, cabana, splash zone and sundeck… Perfect for social events and quality family time!



Base on the credit score and background checking, if credit score is over 680, first month rental and security deposit will be collected. If credit score less than 680.First&last month rental, security deposit will be collected. Minor maintenance of less than $150.00 will be tenant responsibility.