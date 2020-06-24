23331 KEY LARGO LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

You'll love living in this beautiful home with a pool! Interior features include sleek tile flooring, over-sized windows that let in plenty of sunlight, bay windows, and an inviting living room with high ceilings. This beautiful kitchen is a chef's delight, with updated stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage space with a wall of paneled dark wood cabinets, and a center island for additional counter space. There's a three-car garage for parking and extra storage as well as an impressive backyard with a patio and sparkling pool for relaxation or entertainment. Make this your home and apply today!



