Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:53 PM

23331 KEY LARGO LOOP

23331 Key Largo Loop · No Longer Available
Location

23331 Key Largo Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Plantation Palms

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You'll love living in this beautiful home with a pool! Interior features include sleek tile flooring, over-sized windows that let in plenty of sunlight, bay windows, and an inviting living room with high ceilings. This beautiful kitchen is a chef's delight, with updated stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage space with a wall of paneled dark wood cabinets, and a center island for additional counter space. There's a three-car garage for parking and extra storage as well as an impressive backyard with a patio and sparkling pool for relaxation or entertainment. Make this your home and apply today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23331 KEY LARGO LOOP have any available units?
23331 KEY LARGO LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 23331 KEY LARGO LOOP have?
Some of 23331 KEY LARGO LOOP's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23331 KEY LARGO LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
23331 KEY LARGO LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23331 KEY LARGO LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 23331 KEY LARGO LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 23331 KEY LARGO LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 23331 KEY LARGO LOOP offers parking.
Does 23331 KEY LARGO LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23331 KEY LARGO LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23331 KEY LARGO LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 23331 KEY LARGO LOOP has a pool.
Does 23331 KEY LARGO LOOP have accessible units?
No, 23331 KEY LARGO LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 23331 KEY LARGO LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 23331 KEY LARGO LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23331 KEY LARGO LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 23331 KEY LARGO LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
