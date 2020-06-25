17000 Fountain Side Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse gym pool

Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! We offer exceptional features and unmatched amenities such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a residents lounge and a resort-style swimming pool. Our Lutz, FL location also is within walking distance to Northpointe Village Shopping Center, so all of the neighborhood hotspots such as the International Beer Garden, Bangkok Sushi, and Brick City Eatery are just seconds away. Additionally, we're just a stone's throw away from Suncoast Parkway and FL-54, and a 30-minute drive from Weeki Wachee Springs, where you can connect with nature and kayak with the manatees.