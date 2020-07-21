All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Find more places like 1475 Windjammer Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
1475 Windjammer Loop
Last updated July 7 2019 at 1:59 PM

1475 Windjammer Loop

1475 Windjammer Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Land O' Lakes
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1475 Windjammer Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL 33559
Turtle Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
See the Video Property Tour

This spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,296 SF is freshly painted and boasts a sparkling pool. Enter through the large living room, this home has ceramic tile flooring with carpet in the bedrooms, and blinds through out. Stainless kitchen appliances included side-by-side refrigerator, glass-top range and dishwasher. Master bathroom en suite has standing shower. Washer and dryer hook-ups are inside the 2 car garage. Screen enclosed patio leads to a nice large pool in the fenced backyard. The rent includes pool service and lawn care.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1475 Windjammer Loop have any available units?
1475 Windjammer Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 1475 Windjammer Loop have?
Some of 1475 Windjammer Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1475 Windjammer Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1475 Windjammer Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1475 Windjammer Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1475 Windjammer Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1475 Windjammer Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1475 Windjammer Loop offers parking.
Does 1475 Windjammer Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1475 Windjammer Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1475 Windjammer Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1475 Windjammer Loop has a pool.
Does 1475 Windjammer Loop have accessible units?
No, 1475 Windjammer Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1475 Windjammer Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1475 Windjammer Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 1475 Windjammer Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1475 Windjammer Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Similar Pages

Land O' Lakes 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLand O' Lakes 2 Bedroom Apartments
Land O' Lakes 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsLand O' Lakes 3 Bedroom Apartments
Land O' Lakes Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FL
Trinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa