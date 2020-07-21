1475 Windjammer Loop

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

See the Video Property Tour



This spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,296 SF is freshly painted and boasts a sparkling pool. Enter through the large living room, this home has ceramic tile flooring with carpet in the bedrooms, and blinds through out. Stainless kitchen appliances included side-by-side refrigerator, glass-top range and dishwasher. Master bathroom en suite has standing shower. Washer and dryer hook-ups are inside the 2 car garage. Screen enclosed patio leads to a nice large pool in the fenced backyard. The rent includes pool service and lawn care.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history



Apply to Rent this Home



Contact us to schedule a showing.