Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
1149 Pristine Pl
Last updated January 15 2020 at 8:47 AM

1149 Pristine Pl

1149 Pristine Place · No Longer Available
Location

1149 Pristine Place, Land O' Lakes, FL 33549
Willow Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely beautiful 3/2/2 with screened pool in Willow Bend. Home features extra room that can be used as 4th bedroom or office. Home offers tile throughout except for bedrooms. Open kitchen with breakfast bar opens up to a dining area that is off of the pool. Master bedroom features double vanities, garden tub and stand alone shower. Jack and Jill bedrooms share a full bath with shower and tub. POOL AND LAWNCARE INCLUDED!! This home is beautifully landscaped and will not last long! SORRY NO DOGS-ONE CAT ONLY. $60 App Fee per Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance. HOA approval and application fee to be determined.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1149 Pristine Pl have any available units?
1149 Pristine Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 1149 Pristine Pl have?
Some of 1149 Pristine Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1149 Pristine Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1149 Pristine Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1149 Pristine Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1149 Pristine Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1149 Pristine Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1149 Pristine Pl offers parking.
Does 1149 Pristine Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1149 Pristine Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1149 Pristine Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1149 Pristine Pl has a pool.
Does 1149 Pristine Pl have accessible units?
No, 1149 Pristine Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1149 Pristine Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1149 Pristine Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1149 Pristine Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1149 Pristine Pl has units with air conditioning.
