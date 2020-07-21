1149 Pristine Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Absolutely beautiful 3/2/2 with screened pool in Willow Bend. Home features extra room that can be used as 4th bedroom or office. Home offers tile throughout except for bedrooms. Open kitchen with breakfast bar opens up to a dining area that is off of the pool. Master bedroom features double vanities, garden tub and stand alone shower. Jack and Jill bedrooms share a full bath with shower and tub. POOL AND LAWNCARE INCLUDED!! This home is beautifully landscaped and will not last long! SORRY NO DOGS-ONE CAT ONLY. $60 App Fee per Adult, $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet, Security Deposit Equal to one month's rent, $75 Tenant Processing Fee Per Household After Acceptance. HOA approval and application fee to be determined.