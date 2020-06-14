Apartment List
/
FL
/
lakeside
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:22 PM

71 Apartments for rent in Lakeside, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lakeside renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
3 Units Available
Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave, Lakeside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 21 and within walking distance of Orange Park High School. Apartment homes were recently renovated and have a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Residents can use community pool and tennis court.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3343 Burgandy Branch Dr.
3343 Burgandy Branch Drive, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2650 sqft
Large 4 Bedroom in Orange Park - Beautiful home with wood laminate flooring. Huge bonus room upstairs. Ceiling fans.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
1 Unit Available
1003 Kettering Way
1003 Kettering Way, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1343 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1663500 A chaming rental in Orange Park! It sits in close proximity to the Jacksonville Naval Complex.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1213 SUMMERFIELD CT
1213 Summerfield Court, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2064 sqft
You CAN have it all. Enjoy the peace and quiet of country living and the convenience of city living.
Results within 5 miles of Lakeside
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Ortega Hills
207 Units Available
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$1,095
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1172 sqft
Explore our newly developed, luxury apartments spanning across 28 acres on the west side of Jacksonville.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Duclay
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,103
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace
8 Units Available
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$985
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1460 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
Verified

1 of 137

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Duclay
16 Units Available
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,085
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1216 sqft
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
$
Orange Park
11 Units Available
Park Village
741 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1247 sqft
If finding a home is more important than finding a place to stay, one look will tell you that Park Village offers the best in apartment living. Here you'll find a Resident Services Team which takes pride in the quality of service they provide.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
McGirts Creek
1 Unit Available
8280 Rocky Creek Dr
8280 Rocky Creek Drive, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,257
1425 sqft
8280 Rocky Creek Dr Available 08/01/20 3BR 2BA Single Family Rental Home, Two Car Garage, Storage Shed, Covered Veranda, Large Back Yard, Tile and Wood Flooring, Split Floorplan - Must see this charming newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
McGirts Creek
1 Unit Available
7955 Diamond Leaf Dr S
7955 Diamond Leaf Drive South, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1399 sqft
7955 Diamond Leaf Dr S Available 06/19/20 3/2 Available at 7955 Diamond Leaf Dr S - This spacious home features a 2 car garage with new exterior door, carpets in all rooms, screened in back porch, blinds on windows, countertops, all appliances

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Ortega Hills
1 Unit Available
4919 Avent Drive
4919 Avent Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
4919 Avent Drive Available 07/15/20 Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home near NAS! - **AVAILABLE JULY 15th, 2020** Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom close to Jacksonville's NAS (Naval Air Station).

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
785 Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy #723
785 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Oakleaf Plantation, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1509 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready Now- The Preserve of Oakleaf - Tired of mowing your lawn but need the space of a house? Well, look no further! Here at The Preserve, you can have all of that and more! This second level condo is a spacious open floor plan with the living,

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:38pm
1 Unit Available
2990 Ravines Road
2990 Ravines Road, Clay County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1720379 $300 off first month's rent if moved in by 6/15. Rent is negotiable with an approved application.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
2319 RANGE CRESCENT CT
2319 Range Crescent Court, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2648 sqft
Lovely 4/3 home! Bright and airy w/large windows, wood blinds and neutral colors throughout. Beautiful wood floors and wall to wall carpet. Open kitchen w/tile floors, granite counters & breakfast bar. Lg Family Rm w/gas fireplace/mantle & built-ins.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1486 WATER PIPIT LN
1486 Water Pipit Lane, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2196 sqft
This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom with gas burning fire place and range. Inside laundry room with washer and dryer (as is), formal dining room and kitchen with hardwood floors. Tiled and screened patio. New carpet in Living room and Master Bedroom.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3929 SERENO CT
3929 Sereno Ct, Clay County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1996 sqft
Designer Touches Throughout this Armco Split Bedroom Home. Upgraded Fixtures, Wood Floors in Main Living Area and Inviting Master Suite w/ Garden Tub with Ceramic Tile and Two Walk-in Closets.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1500 CALMING WATER DR
1500 Calming Water Drive, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1389 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo, freshly painted with neutral paint. Downtairs has hardwood floors sliding door that leads to patio. Nicely appointed kitchen has brand new appliances!
Results within 10 miles of Lakeside
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
$
Southpoint
12 Units Available
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1100 sqft
Situated between Philips Highway and San Jose Boulevard with proximity to I-95 and Autobahn Speedway. Pet-friendly apartment community features pool and gym for fitness and relaxation. Recently renovated units include in-unit laundry and microwave.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
Rolling Hills
18 Units Available
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1305 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oaks at Normandy in Jacksonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:08pm
Hillcrest
13 Units Available
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In charming Hillcrest, 7 miles from downtown. Close to St John's River and Normandy Boulevard shopping. Gated complex with nature trails, picnic area, and pool with lounge chairs. W/D hookup and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Sunbeam
18 Units Available
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$930
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
Close to I-295 and Old St. Augustine Road. Apartments feature window coverings, wood laminated floors, and pool and lake views. Enjoy unique on-site amenities, including a private fishing pier and modern technology center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Baymeadows Center
24 Units Available
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$885
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
900 sqft
Residents enjoy luxurious amenities like washer/dryer, oversized closets and designer cabinetry. The community includes pool, playground, stocked lake and bark park. Just steps from UNF, Promenade Business Park and the Avenues Mall.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Ortega Farms
9 Units Available
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1080 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Ortega, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, FL.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lakeside, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lakeside renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

