712 Camp Francis Johnson Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

In a welcoming community with highly rated schools, this beautifully maintained home is spacious, stylish, and everything you’ve been dreaming of! No details have been overlooked, from the the great curb appeal with low maintenance front garden to the chandeliers in both the foyer & the formal dining room and wonderful barn door that can privately enclose the front office/den space. Truly designed to fit a modern lifestyle, the spacious interior features large windows, plenty of natural light, wood floors & fireplace in the great room, and an open-concept layout perfect for entertaining. At the end of a long day retreat to the tranquil master suite with shower, separate garden tub, large linen closet, and walk-in closet. Extending your living space, the covered porch and large patio overlook a fully fenced yard, providing peace the moment you step outside. Nearby shopping, highways, NAS Jax, and within a school district with the top rated Ridgeview Elementary and Ridgeview High, the location can’t be beat! Schedule a tour to see for yourself!