539 Harrison Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3/2 available in Ridgecrest of Orange Park! - This spacious 3/2 home is nestled in the center of Ridge Crest, an established desirable neighborhood in Orange Park with great schools. Fresh paint and carpet as well as some upgrades in the kitchen and baths make this all brick beauty shine. The floor plan boasts large rooms and living spaces with a split bedroom layout for master suite privacy. Master suite has a large walk-in closet. The indoor laundry room includes a washer and dryer. The 2-car garage has built in shelves for storing your belongings. The large backyard is fully fenced with a patio and shade trees. Pet friendly home. Plenty to enjoy here! This home will be managed by the home owner.



(RLNE4995534)