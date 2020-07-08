Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

523 Samuel Huntington Street Available 12/23/19 Well Maintained 2BR/2BA Orange Park Home - AVAILABLE 12/23/2019

1 SMALL PET MAY BE CONSIDERED



This well maintained Orange Park house features a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large master bedroom suite with updated shower and walk-in closet, covered screened in porch, large patio, fenced yard, 2 car garage and much more!



*Application fee = $40 per adult.

*Lease Prep Fee = $40



(RLNE5407677)