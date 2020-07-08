All apartments in Lakeside
523 Samuel Huntington Street

523 Samuel Huntington Street · No Longer Available
Location

523 Samuel Huntington Street, Lakeside, FL 32073

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
523 Samuel Huntington Street Available 12/23/19 Well Maintained 2BR/2BA Orange Park Home - AVAILABLE 12/23/2019
1 SMALL PET MAY BE CONSIDERED

This well maintained Orange Park house features a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large master bedroom suite with updated shower and walk-in closet, covered screened in porch, large patio, fenced yard, 2 car garage and much more!

*Application fee = $40 per adult.
*Lease Prep Fee = $40

(RLNE5407677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Samuel Huntington Street have any available units?
523 Samuel Huntington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 523 Samuel Huntington Street have?
Some of 523 Samuel Huntington Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Samuel Huntington Street currently offering any rent specials?
523 Samuel Huntington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Samuel Huntington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 523 Samuel Huntington Street is pet friendly.
Does 523 Samuel Huntington Street offer parking?
Yes, 523 Samuel Huntington Street offers parking.
Does 523 Samuel Huntington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 Samuel Huntington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Samuel Huntington Street have a pool?
No, 523 Samuel Huntington Street does not have a pool.
Does 523 Samuel Huntington Street have accessible units?
No, 523 Samuel Huntington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Samuel Huntington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 Samuel Huntington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Samuel Huntington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 Samuel Huntington Street does not have units with air conditioning.

