Amenities
523 Samuel Huntington Street Available 12/23/19 Well Maintained 2BR/2BA Orange Park Home - AVAILABLE 12/23/2019
1 SMALL PET MAY BE CONSIDERED
This well maintained Orange Park house features a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large master bedroom suite with updated shower and walk-in closet, covered screened in porch, large patio, fenced yard, 2 car garage and much more!
*Application fee = $40 per adult.
*Lease Prep Fee = $40
(RLNE5407677)