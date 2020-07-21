All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 5204 RAINEY AVE. E..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, FL
/
5204 RAINEY AVE. E.
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:05 AM

5204 RAINEY AVE. E.

5204 Rainey Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5204 Rainey Avenue East, Lakeside, FL 32065

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CUTE ORANGE PARK HOME AVAILABLE NOW - Great location in Old Orange Park, Doctors Lake area and College Street. This brick rancher is spacious and has quality built in. Stone fireplace, entrance columns, and wonderful lighting are just some of the things that set this home apart. Definitely not a cookie cutter home, the back opens into a huge screened and glassed entertaining area with ceiling fans. The patio can also be entered through the large master bedroom. Comes complete with all appliances, garage door opener and irrigation system. Big and spacious, a perfect place for the client seeking a different style in a terrific area of Orange Park.

$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee w/ Approval; 1 pet allowed
App $50 Each

(RLNE2460870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5204 RAINEY AVE. E. have any available units?
5204 RAINEY AVE. E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 5204 RAINEY AVE. E. have?
Some of 5204 RAINEY AVE. E.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5204 RAINEY AVE. E. currently offering any rent specials?
5204 RAINEY AVE. E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5204 RAINEY AVE. E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5204 RAINEY AVE. E. is pet friendly.
Does 5204 RAINEY AVE. E. offer parking?
Yes, 5204 RAINEY AVE. E. offers parking.
Does 5204 RAINEY AVE. E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5204 RAINEY AVE. E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5204 RAINEY AVE. E. have a pool?
No, 5204 RAINEY AVE. E. does not have a pool.
Does 5204 RAINEY AVE. E. have accessible units?
No, 5204 RAINEY AVE. E. does not have accessible units.
Does 5204 RAINEY AVE. E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5204 RAINEY AVE. E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5204 RAINEY AVE. E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5204 RAINEY AVE. E. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073

Similar Pages

Lakeside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakeside Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakeside Apartments with Pools
Lakeside Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GA
St. Augustine Shores, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLVillano Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FLStarke, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida