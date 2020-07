Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss out out on this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Orange Park. The kitchen has abundant cabinet space, eat in area, and nice sized pantry. The convenient breakfast bar looks out onto the the spacious living area, perfect for entertaining! Enjoy peaceful outdoor time on the screened in patio. Home has 2 car garage and a washer and dryer that are ''as is''.