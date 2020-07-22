Amenities

4/2 at 2711 Julie Ln, Middleburg, FL 32068 - R$1375 D$1375



This 4/2 home in Middleburg features wood floors, an eat in kitchen with all appliances, stainless steel fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. This home also has a 2 car garage, laundry room with w/d conn, a carport and a fenced in back yard. The front and back yard are nicely landscaped and there is a large patio in the back yard.



DIRECTIONS: S on Blanding, L on KNight Boxx, L on Evergreen Ln, R on Marybeth, L on Tina, R on Julie



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



