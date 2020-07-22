All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

2711 Julie Ln

2711 Julie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2711 Julie Lane, Lakeside, FL 32068

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
4/2 at 2711 Julie Ln, Middleburg, FL 32068 - R$1375 D$1375

This 4/2 home in Middleburg features wood floors, an eat in kitchen with all appliances, stainless steel fridge, stove, dishwasher and microwave. This home also has a 2 car garage, laundry room with w/d conn, a carport and a fenced in back yard. The front and back yard are nicely landscaped and there is a large patio in the back yard.

DIRECTIONS: S on Blanding, L on KNight Boxx, L on Evergreen Ln, R on Marybeth, L on Tina, R on Julie

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5317821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 Julie Ln have any available units?
2711 Julie Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 2711 Julie Ln have?
Some of 2711 Julie Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 Julie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2711 Julie Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 Julie Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2711 Julie Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 2711 Julie Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2711 Julie Ln offers parking.
Does 2711 Julie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2711 Julie Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 Julie Ln have a pool?
No, 2711 Julie Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2711 Julie Ln have accessible units?
No, 2711 Julie Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2711 Julie Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2711 Julie Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 2711 Julie Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2711 Julie Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
