Home
/
Lakeside, FL
/
2436 Cypress Springs Rd
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

2436 Cypress Springs Rd

2436 Cypress Springs Road · No Longer Available
Location

2436 Cypress Springs Road, Lakeside, FL 32073
Orange Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
3 BR home in tranquil setting at Drs Lake - Property Id: 203167

Updated 3 BR, 2 Bath home has private access to Drs Lake. Kitchen features include stainless appliances and granite counters. Open living space is complimented by a stone fireplace and skylights. Recent remodeling includes new paint and vinyl plank flooring throughout the residence. The private backyard features a new stone patio.

"The Springs" is a historic property reminiscent of Old Florida including natural cold water springs. The active owners association takes great pride in the community which shows in the maintenance of the common areas. I have found the neighbors to be friendly yet respectful of others privacy, It is a great place to call home especially around the holidays when beautiful lighted orbs hang from the majestic old trees.

The community offers a playground area for the youngest residents. A new pier makes it easy to enjoy the sunset over the lake. Dry boat storage is also an option for residents.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203167
Property Id 203167

(RLNE5470362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2436 Cypress Springs Rd have any available units?
2436 Cypress Springs Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 2436 Cypress Springs Rd have?
Some of 2436 Cypress Springs Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2436 Cypress Springs Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2436 Cypress Springs Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2436 Cypress Springs Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2436 Cypress Springs Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2436 Cypress Springs Rd offer parking?
No, 2436 Cypress Springs Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2436 Cypress Springs Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2436 Cypress Springs Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2436 Cypress Springs Rd have a pool?
No, 2436 Cypress Springs Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2436 Cypress Springs Rd have accessible units?
No, 2436 Cypress Springs Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2436 Cypress Springs Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2436 Cypress Springs Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2436 Cypress Springs Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2436 Cypress Springs Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
