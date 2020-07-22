2436 Cypress Springs Rd

Amenities

3 BR home in tranquil setting at Drs Lake - Property Id: 203167



Updated 3 BR, 2 Bath home has private access to Drs Lake. Kitchen features include stainless appliances and granite counters. Open living space is complimented by a stone fireplace and skylights. Recent remodeling includes new paint and vinyl plank flooring throughout the residence. The private backyard features a new stone patio.



"The Springs" is a historic property reminiscent of Old Florida including natural cold water springs. The active owners association takes great pride in the community which shows in the maintenance of the common areas. I have found the neighbors to be friendly yet respectful of others privacy, It is a great place to call home especially around the holidays when beautiful lighted orbs hang from the majestic old trees.



The community offers a playground area for the youngest residents. A new pier makes it easy to enjoy the sunset over the lake. Dry boat storage is also an option for residents.

