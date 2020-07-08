All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 2314 OAKDALE DR E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, FL
/
2314 OAKDALE DR E
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:37 AM

2314 OAKDALE DR E

2314 Oakdale Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2314 Oakdale Drive East, Lakeside, FL 32073

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
You will love swimming in the sparkling pool during the warm summer days and enjoying the serenity of your own private retreat the rest of the year. Call today for your personal preview!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 OAKDALE DR E have any available units?
2314 OAKDALE DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 2314 OAKDALE DR E have?
Some of 2314 OAKDALE DR E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 OAKDALE DR E currently offering any rent specials?
2314 OAKDALE DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 OAKDALE DR E pet-friendly?
No, 2314 OAKDALE DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 2314 OAKDALE DR E offer parking?
No, 2314 OAKDALE DR E does not offer parking.
Does 2314 OAKDALE DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 OAKDALE DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 OAKDALE DR E have a pool?
Yes, 2314 OAKDALE DR E has a pool.
Does 2314 OAKDALE DR E have accessible units?
No, 2314 OAKDALE DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 OAKDALE DR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2314 OAKDALE DR E has units with dishwashers.
Does 2314 OAKDALE DR E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2314 OAKDALE DR E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073

Similar Pages

Lakeside 2 BedroomsLakeside Apartments with Gym
Lakeside Apartments with ParkingLakeside Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lakeside Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida