Lakeside, FL
/
2314 OAKDALE DR E
Last updated May 15 2020 at 6:37 AM
2314 OAKDALE DR E
2314 Oakdale Drive East
·
No Longer Available
Location
2314 Oakdale Drive East, Lakeside, FL 32073
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
You will love swimming in the sparkling pool during the warm summer days and enjoying the serenity of your own private retreat the rest of the year. Call today for your personal preview!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2314 OAKDALE DR E have any available units?
2314 OAKDALE DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakeside, FL
.
What amenities does 2314 OAKDALE DR E have?
Some of 2314 OAKDALE DR E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2314 OAKDALE DR E currently offering any rent specials?
2314 OAKDALE DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 OAKDALE DR E pet-friendly?
No, 2314 OAKDALE DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakeside
.
Does 2314 OAKDALE DR E offer parking?
No, 2314 OAKDALE DR E does not offer parking.
Does 2314 OAKDALE DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 OAKDALE DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 OAKDALE DR E have a pool?
Yes, 2314 OAKDALE DR E has a pool.
Does 2314 OAKDALE DR E have accessible units?
No, 2314 OAKDALE DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 OAKDALE DR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2314 OAKDALE DR E has units with dishwashers.
Does 2314 OAKDALE DR E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2314 OAKDALE DR E does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
