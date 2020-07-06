All apartments in Lakeside
Find more places like 1556 Glen View Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeside, FL
/
1556 Glen View Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:49 AM

1556 Glen View Street

1556 Glen West Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeside
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1556 Glen West Street, Lakeside, FL 32068

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1556 Glen View Street have any available units?
1556 Glen View Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
Is 1556 Glen View Street currently offering any rent specials?
1556 Glen View Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1556 Glen View Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1556 Glen View Street is pet friendly.
Does 1556 Glen View Street offer parking?
No, 1556 Glen View Street does not offer parking.
Does 1556 Glen View Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1556 Glen View Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1556 Glen View Street have a pool?
Yes, 1556 Glen View Street has a pool.
Does 1556 Glen View Street have accessible units?
No, 1556 Glen View Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1556 Glen View Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1556 Glen View Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1556 Glen View Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1556 Glen View Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexander Pointe
2121 Burwick Ave
Lakeside, FL 32073

Similar Pages

Lakeside 2 BedroomsLakeside Apartments with Gym
Lakeside Apartments with ParkingLakeside Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lakeside Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida