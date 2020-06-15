All apartments in Lakeside
1263 Suffolk Place
1263 Suffolk Place

1263 Suffolk Place · (904) 520-4283
Location

1263 Suffolk Place, Lakeside, FL 32065

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1263 Suffolk Place · Avail. now

$1,237

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3BR 2BA Single Family Rental Home, Single Level, Fenced Back Yard, Pets Allowed, Two Car Garage - This 3BR 2BA single family - single level rental home is available for immediate occupancy! Located off Blanding Blvd in Orange Park in Bayhill Landing Neighborhood. This home is within 10 minutes of shopping - Plantation Crossing, restaurants and Doctor's Lake. Many personal touches throughout this charming cottage style home on a premium corner lot!

This is a split floorplan with open concept living - vinyl plank flooring in the large living room - skylights to brighten up the space and sliding doors to let in the beautiful natural light. The kitchen is bright with room for casual dining and has all matching newer white appliances - and a bar area with seating for 3. Ceiling fans are located through out the home. The master suite is spacious and has double closets . The large master ensuite - includes a soaker tub.

This home offers outdoor living with a covered patio, pergola and fenced in backyard. Bring your pets! Don't forget the two car garage!

Lakeside Elementary
Lakeside Junior High
Ridgeview High School

Showings must be scheduled 24 hours in advance. Schedule your showing soon.

HOA Registration and fees may be applicable - please ask Agent.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

(RLNE4784382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1263 Suffolk Place have any available units?
1263 Suffolk Place has a unit available for $1,237 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1263 Suffolk Place have?
Some of 1263 Suffolk Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1263 Suffolk Place currently offering any rent specials?
1263 Suffolk Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1263 Suffolk Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1263 Suffolk Place is pet friendly.
Does 1263 Suffolk Place offer parking?
Yes, 1263 Suffolk Place does offer parking.
Does 1263 Suffolk Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1263 Suffolk Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1263 Suffolk Place have a pool?
No, 1263 Suffolk Place does not have a pool.
Does 1263 Suffolk Place have accessible units?
No, 1263 Suffolk Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1263 Suffolk Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1263 Suffolk Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1263 Suffolk Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1263 Suffolk Place does not have units with air conditioning.
