1263 Suffolk Place

3BR 2BA Single Family Rental Home, Single Level, Fenced Back Yard, Pets Allowed, Two Car Garage - This 3BR 2BA single family - single level rental home is available for immediate occupancy! Located off Blanding Blvd in Orange Park in Bayhill Landing Neighborhood. This home is within 10 minutes of shopping - Plantation Crossing, restaurants and Doctor's Lake. Many personal touches throughout this charming cottage style home on a premium corner lot!



This is a split floorplan with open concept living - vinyl plank flooring in the large living room - skylights to brighten up the space and sliding doors to let in the beautiful natural light. The kitchen is bright with room for casual dining and has all matching newer white appliances - and a bar area with seating for 3. Ceiling fans are located through out the home. The master suite is spacious and has double closets . The large master ensuite - includes a soaker tub.



This home offers outdoor living with a covered patio, pergola and fenced in backyard. Bring your pets! Don't forget the two car garage!



Lakeside Elementary

Lakeside Junior High

Ridgeview High School



(RLNE4784382)