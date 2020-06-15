1003 Kettering Way

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1663500



A chaming rental in Orange Park! It sits in close proximity to the Jacksonville Naval Complex. Elementary, Middle and High Schools are within walking distance. Your next home includes:



--3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

--Lots of natural light

--Split floorplan

--Newly remodeled bathrooms

--A private backyard area

--Community pool

--Pet friendly!



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE TO PAY $258/MONTH FOR HOA FEES. (TO BE INCLUDED WITH THEIR RENT PAYMENT).



|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Wood-style flooring,Carpet,Tile in wet areas,Cable ready,Dishwasher,Microwave,Fenced yard,Blinds

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.