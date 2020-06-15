1003 Kettering Way

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1663500
A chaming rental in Orange Park! It sits in close proximity to the Jacksonville Naval Complex. Elementary, Middle and High Schools are within walking distance. Your next home includes:
--3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
--Lots of natural light
--Split floorplan
--Newly remodeled bathrooms
--A private backyard area
--Community pool
--Pet friendly!
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE TO PAY $258/MONTH FOR HOA FEES. (TO BE INCLUDED WITH THEIR RENT PAYMENT).
