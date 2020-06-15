All apartments in Lakeside
1003 Kettering Way

1003 Kettering Way · (904) 326-3178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1003 Kettering Way, Lakeside, FL 32073

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1343 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1663500

A chaming rental in Orange Park! It sits in close proximity to the Jacksonville Naval Complex. Elementary, Middle and High Schools are within walking distance. Your next home includes:

--3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
--Lots of natural light
--Split floorplan
--Newly remodeled bathrooms
--A private backyard area
--Community pool
--Pet friendly!

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
TENANT IS RESPONSIBLE TO PAY $258/MONTH FOR HOA FEES. (TO BE INCLUDED WITH THEIR RENT PAYMENT).

|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Wood-style flooring,Carpet,Tile in wet areas,Cable ready,Dishwasher,Microwave,Fenced yard,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

