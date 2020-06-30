All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

833 E LEMON STREET

833 East Lemon Street · No Longer Available
Location

833 East Lemon Street, Lakeland, FL 33801
East Lake Morton

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cute cape code home. This unique 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the historic area of Lakeland. This home features a formal living room, formal dining room., large remodeled kitchen with new appliances, granite countertop and plenty of cabinets for storage. Split bedroom plan. The master bedroom is located at the back of the home ,has its own master bath and plenty of closet space. The 2nd bedroom is in the central part of the home and is large enough for queen size bed and dressers. The 3rd bedroom is the front part of the home , its large enough for a queen size bed and dressers Inside laundry carport.. Close to restaurants, shopping and schools. Close to Bartow hwy. Move in ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 E LEMON STREET have any available units?
833 E LEMON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 833 E LEMON STREET have?
Some of 833 E LEMON STREET's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 E LEMON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
833 E LEMON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 E LEMON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 833 E LEMON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 833 E LEMON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 833 E LEMON STREET offers parking.
Does 833 E LEMON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 E LEMON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 E LEMON STREET have a pool?
No, 833 E LEMON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 833 E LEMON STREET have accessible units?
No, 833 E LEMON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 833 E LEMON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 E LEMON STREET has units with dishwashers.

