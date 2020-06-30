833 E LEMON STREET

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

cute cape code home. This unique 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the historic area of Lakeland. This home features a formal living room, formal dining room., large remodeled kitchen with new appliances, granite countertop and plenty of cabinets for storage. Split bedroom plan. The master bedroom is located at the back of the home ,has its own master bath and plenty of closet space. The 2nd bedroom is in the central part of the home and is large enough for queen size bed and dressers. The 3rd bedroom is the front part of the home , its large enough for a queen size bed and dressers Inside laundry carport.. Close to restaurants, shopping and schools. Close to Bartow hwy. Move in ready