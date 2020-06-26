All apartments in Lakeland
2231 Brandy Pl
Last updated July 5 2019 at 10:15 AM

2231 Brandy Pl

2231 Brandy Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2231 Brandy Pl, Lakeland, FL 33803
Southwest Lakeland

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
2/1.5 Duplex! Available 7/1! - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom half duplex. Carpet throughout, covered lanai, washer/dryer hookup. Easy access to Polk Parkway/I4.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4972600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2231 Brandy Pl have any available units?
2231 Brandy Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2231 Brandy Pl have?
Some of 2231 Brandy Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr maintenance, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2231 Brandy Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2231 Brandy Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2231 Brandy Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2231 Brandy Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 2231 Brandy Pl offer parking?
No, 2231 Brandy Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2231 Brandy Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2231 Brandy Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2231 Brandy Pl have a pool?
No, 2231 Brandy Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2231 Brandy Pl have accessible units?
No, 2231 Brandy Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2231 Brandy Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2231 Brandy Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
