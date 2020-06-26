2231 Brandy Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

2/1.5 Duplex! Available 7/1! - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom half duplex. Carpet throughout, covered lanai, washer/dryer hookup. Easy access to Polk Parkway/I4.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4972600)