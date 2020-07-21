203 WEST BELVEDERE ST.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Cottage - Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Hardwood floors throughout home, Washer and Dryer included, located in historic Downtown Lakeland. Convenient to everything. Walking distance to Lake Hollingsworth. Oversized lot with plenty of parking.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet application and screening is required

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (863) 213-6433 or email wbel203@rent.dynasty.com



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



