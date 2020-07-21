All apartments in Lakeland
203 WEST BELVEDERE ST.
203 WEST BELVEDERE ST
203 WEST BELVEDERE ST

203 West Belvedere Street · No Longer Available
Location

203 West Belvedere Street, Lakeland, FL 33803
Dixieland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Cottage - Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Hardwood floors throughout home, Washer and Dryer included, located in historic Downtown Lakeland. Convenient to everything. Walking distance to Lake Hollingsworth. Oversized lot with plenty of parking.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet application and screening is required
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (863) 213-6433 or email wbel203@rent.dynasty.com

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE3426839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 203 WEST BELVEDERE ST have any available units?
203 WEST BELVEDERE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 WEST BELVEDERE ST have?
Some of 203 WEST BELVEDERE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 WEST BELVEDERE ST currently offering any rent specials?
203 WEST BELVEDERE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 WEST BELVEDERE ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 WEST BELVEDERE ST is pet friendly.
Does 203 WEST BELVEDERE ST offer parking?
Yes, 203 WEST BELVEDERE ST offers parking.
Does 203 WEST BELVEDERE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 WEST BELVEDERE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 WEST BELVEDERE ST have a pool?
No, 203 WEST BELVEDERE ST does not have a pool.
Does 203 WEST BELVEDERE ST have accessible units?
No, 203 WEST BELVEDERE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 203 WEST BELVEDERE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 WEST BELVEDERE ST does not have units with dishwashers.

