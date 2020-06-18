701 Hunt Drive

Amenities

Great location in Lake Wales. Lawn care included - 3BR/2BA home on corner lot. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Washer/dryer hookup. 2 car garage with automatic opener. Tile floors in kitchen, dining, and living areas. Kitchen updated with new cabinets and countertops! Move in costs include $50 application fee, rent $1295, one time $100 tenant set up fee, $1500 security deposit. Please call to get more information or to schedule an appointment. 863-325-6680. Qualifications are credit score over 650, monthly income over $4000, no past evictions, no felonies.



No Pets Allowed



