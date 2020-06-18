All apartments in Lake Wales
Lake Wales, FL
701 Hunt Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

701 Hunt Drive

701 Hunt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

701 Hunt Drive, Lake Wales, FL 33853

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location in Lake Wales. Lawn care included - 3BR/2BA home on corner lot. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Washer/dryer hookup. 2 car garage with automatic opener. Tile floors in kitchen, dining, and living areas. Kitchen updated with new cabinets and countertops! Move in costs include $50 application fee, rent $1295, one time $100 tenant set up fee, $1500 security deposit. Please call to get more information or to schedule an appointment. 863-325-6680. Qualifications are credit score over 650, monthly income over $4000, no past evictions, no felonies.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5771637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 Hunt Drive have any available units?
701 Hunt Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wales, FL.
Is 701 Hunt Drive currently offering any rent specials?
701 Hunt Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 Hunt Drive pet-friendly?
No, 701 Hunt Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Wales.
Does 701 Hunt Drive offer parking?
Yes, 701 Hunt Drive does offer parking.
Does 701 Hunt Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 Hunt Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 Hunt Drive have a pool?
No, 701 Hunt Drive does not have a pool.
Does 701 Hunt Drive have accessible units?
No, 701 Hunt Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 701 Hunt Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 Hunt Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 701 Hunt Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 Hunt Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
