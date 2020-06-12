All apartments in Lake Sarasota
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:24 PM

6408 BIKINI ROAD

6408 Bikini Road · (941) 650-9729
Location

6408 Bikini Road, Lake Sarasota, FL 34241
Lake Sarasota

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Amenities

Stunningly, remodeled 3/2 POOL home with a LAKE VIEW, 2-CAR GARAGE, no deed restrictions, and a wood-burning STONE FIREPLACE!!! With wood cabinetry and granite counters throughout, this beautiful home has been renovated from top to bottom! Is there anything else you could ask for??? Why yes, the windows are IMPACT-RESISTANT and we just began hurricane season!!! Sliders (not impact-resistant) open the home to the pool and the tranquil lake views from the master bedroom, master bath, and the great room. You will love the clerestory windows and cathedral ceiling in the great room! For your toys, there is extra parking with the circular drive and the shelled parking pad. Last but not least, don't forget the pavered front porch, which is accessed from the kitchen sliders and offers a wonderful spot for a morning cup of coffee. This Florida home takes full advantage of the outdoor lifestyle! Sorry but no pets or smoking permitted!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

