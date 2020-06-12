6408 BIKINI ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunningly, remodeled 3/2 POOL home with a LAKE VIEW, 2-CAR GARAGE, no deed restrictions, and a wood-burning STONE FIREPLACE!!! With wood cabinetry and granite counters throughout, this beautiful home has been renovated from top to bottom! Is there anything else you could ask for??? Why yes, the windows are IMPACT-RESISTANT and we just began hurricane season!!! Sliders (not impact-resistant) open the home to the pool and the tranquil lake views from the master bedroom, master bath, and the great room. You will love the clerestory windows and cathedral ceiling in the great room! For your toys, there is extra parking with the circular drive and the shelled parking pad. Last but not least, don't forget the pavered front porch, which is accessed from the kitchen sliders and offers a wonderful spot for a morning cup of coffee. This Florida home takes full advantage of the outdoor lifestyle! Sorry but no pets or smoking permitted!