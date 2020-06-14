Apartment List
83 Apartments for rent in Lake Park, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Kelsey City
10 Units Available
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1160 Sugar Sands Boulevard
1160 Sugar Sands Boulevard, Riviera Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1560 sqft
WOW 1ST FLOOR, END UNIT ON THE MARINA WITH 3 BEDROOMS, LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT,UPGRADED FURNITURE IMMACULATE. BRIGHT AND AIRY.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
8576 Sunset Drive
8576 Sunset Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Great location in Palm Beach Gardens just off Northlake Blvd. Light and bright with wood flooring and tile through out. Three bed, two bathrooms, separate laundry room, with newer appliances including washer and dryer. Large fenced private yard.
Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Century Village
1 Unit Available
Visions at Willow Pond
4860 Sand Stone Ln, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated, lakefront community with gorgeous grounds. Allows dogs and cats. Tennis court, gym, business center, and car-wash area. Recently renovated units contain stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Mirasol
30 Units Available
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,538
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,828
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
23 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,567
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
63 Units Available
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,404
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,816
1462 sqft
Located close to the restaurants, shops and entertainment of West Palm Beach. Units feature bathtub, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features basketball court, BBQ grill, car wash area and tennis court.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Northwood Harbor
1 Unit Available
515 52nd Street
515 52nd Street, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
855 sqft
Charming, Updated 2/2 Bungalow in Northwood (Video Coming Soon) - Cute and Cozy completely remodeled 2/2 gated bungalow w/ covered front porch in sought after Northwood Harbor, West Palm Beach's premier historic district, just blocks from the

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
President Country Club
1 Unit Available
3520 Whitehall Drive
3520 Whitehall Drive, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1385 sqft
Beautiful remodeled 1st floor condo in great location, just minutes from The Palm Beach Outlets. 2 bed/2 bath with extra bonus space that would make a great office/kids playroom. Walk in closet, large living/dining area with great water views.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
491 Capistrano Drive
491 Capistrano Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1570 sqft
Enjoy the serene view of the lake from this spacious Townhouse with garage, and large fenced yard, Basic Cable and Internet Included.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
337 October Street
337 October Street, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1951 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of Evergrene's resort style Clubhouse, heated pool and jacuzzis, exercise facility, splash water-park for the kids, poolside Tiki Bar and Grill to name just some of the amenities.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ballenisles
1 Unit Available
105 Palm Point Circle
105 Palm Point Cir, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2183 sqft
Amazing Vacation home located on the East course. A wonderful setting for cocktails at sunset. Walk into a warm decorative entry which features beautiful light wood floors and a 10 ft ceiling.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5524 Eagle Lake Drive
5524 Eagle Lake Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1276 sqft
Great location! This light and bright villa in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens consists of three bedrooms and two baths with a split floor plan. Updates include granite counters and backsplash, new vanity, new A/C, and newer metal roof (2017).

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Northwood Village
1 Unit Available
401 Northwood Road
401 Northwood Road, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
500 sqft
Light and bright 1/1 with full kitchen in the heart of Northwood Village. Freshly painted with nice open kithcen. Wood floors in main areas. Walk to neighboring shops and restaurants.Minutes to downtown WPB.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5380 Woodland Lakes Drive
5380 Woodland Lakes Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1305 sqft
Currently Available for Jan, Feb & March 2021 In-Season @ $4,000 per month. Off-season June 2020 to December 2020 is $2,700/month (3-month minimum).

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Old Northwood Historic District
1 Unit Available
3505 Poinsettia Avenue
3505 Poinsettia Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
822 sqft
3505 Poinsettia Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 - 2 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
1 Unit Available
4599 Palmbrooke Circle
4599 Palmbrooke Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1825 sqft
4599 Palmbrooke Circle, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Evergrene
1 Unit Available
489 Leaf Drive
489 Leaf Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1877 sqft
Absolutely impeccable & completely updated 3 bedroom/3 bathroom home in the club community of Evergrene! The front lanai opens to the light-filled great room - large enough for both living & dining areas.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1 Unit Available
2095 Chagall Circle
2095 Chagall Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1880 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom home with a private courtyard pool area just minutes to Ballpark of the Palm Beaches - Be to the ball fields in just minutes! Gated community and centrally located in West Palm Beach.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Pleasant City
1 Unit Available
2005 A E Isaacs Ave
2005 A E Isaacs Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Cozy 2 bed 1 bath in West Palm - 2 bedroom 1 Bath in West Palm Beach near Northwood Village. This cozy unit features wood floors, spacious rooms and large closets.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
1 Unit Available
4207 Onega Circle
4207 Onega Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1750 sqft
Casual Florida Elegance at its best! Gorgeous fully furnished lake front home is move in ready! Meticulously taken care of & professionally cleaned. Beautiful art and brand new condition furniture provides a comfortable, warm and fun vibe.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
PGA National
1 Unit Available
642 Brackenwood Cove
642 Brackenwood Cove, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1366 sqft
Live in Paradise All Year Round or Commute Throughout the Year to this Fully FURNISHED ANNUAL Rental Nestled in the Prestigious & Picturesque PGA National.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Legacy Place
1 Unit Available
11014 Legacy Drive
11014 Legacy Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1359 sqft
Terrific 2 Bedroom, 2 bath split floor plan, beautiful bamboo wood floors in the living area and carpeted bedrooms. Large kitchen with sliding glass doors that lead to relaxing balconies. Two big walk-in closets.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Palm Beach Shores
1 Unit Available
314 Inlet Way
314 Inlet Way, Palm Beach Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1702 sqft
Spectacular Panoramic views of the Inlet and Intracoastal Waterway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Lake Park, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Lake Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

