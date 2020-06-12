244 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Park, FL

/
Kelsey City
10 Units Available
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1197 sqft
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Kelsey City
1 Unit Available
810 Lakeshore
810 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
This cute 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is completely updated with fresh paint, new air conditioners, new wood floors & carpet, hurricane accordian shutters and updated bath! Right across the street from the intracoastal! Quiet community of just 46 units.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1120 Lake Shore Drive
1120 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Largest Townhome Model in Bay Reach and most desireable Intracoastal community in North Palm Beach. Enjoy the views of Singer Island and waterway marinas while you lounge poolside.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1500 Crescent Cir
1500 Crescent Circle, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
765 sqft
Cute second floor unit with back balcony. Great location near beaches, highways, marinas, and golf. Must apply to association.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
1105 Lake Shore Drive
1105 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
920 sqft
1105 Lake Shore Drive Apt #104, Lake Park, FL 33403 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1025 Lake Shore Drive
1025 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
920 sqft
Gorgeous condo available in well run condominium. 2 bedrooms with two full baths. Close to I95, great shopping and restaurants.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Kelsey City
1 Unit Available
210 E Ilex Drive
210 East Ilex Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
870 sqft
Charming 2/1 single family home now available in charming neighborhood in Lake Park for annual rent only. Large fenced in back yard, No HOA and pets OK. House is also for SALE and tenant must allow showings with notice to tenant.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Kelsey City
1 Unit Available
501 Lake Shore Drive
501 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1316 sqft
VIEWS of Boats going by right on the INTRACOASTAL! 55 Plus Direct East views 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (1316 sq ft ) with a car port parking space , Gated property with a community pool. Open floor plan and bright condo.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1020 Lake Shore Drive
1020 Lake Shore Drive, Lake Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
920 sqft
This beautiful condo is move in ready on the first floor with a garage. Relax at the community pool looking over the intracoastal waterway or workout in the gym. This is a sought out gated community.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:27am
25 Units Available
Abbey at Northlake
2304 N Congress Ave, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
786 sqft
Located minutes from downtown West Palm Beach around a 5-acre lake and manicured lawns. Close to major highways and City Place. Homes have gourmet kitchens, relaxing patios and a fitness center.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
243 Castlewood Drive
243 Castlewood Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
960 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/ 1 bath unit in quiet community close to all shopping, I-95 and beach.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
9356 Roan Lane
9356 Roan Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Very Spacious Corner 2/2 VILLA with a fenced-in backyard off Roan Lane, minutes from I-95. Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen with sliders out to yard. Tile Throughout, Full W/D. Pet Approval from Landlord. Lawn maintenance is included.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Pleasant Heights
1 Unit Available
1157 W 28th St
1157 West 28th Street, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent. Application process required per adult. We check for felonies and evictions. Application fee is $50 per person. Contact listing agent for more information
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
109 Wettaw Lane
109 Wettaw Lane, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
966 sqft
LOCATION IS THE KEY! Come live in Paradise! Watch the sunrise from your living room. Imagine living the resort life every day! Overlooking the canal off the intercoastal Waterway with daily sunset.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
158 E 23rd Street
158 East 23rd Street, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
930 sqft
Enjoy the South Florida breezes, Intracoastal Waterway. Close to all the diving shops, publix, marinas etc. 1 mile from beach. Close to Peanut Island, Port of Palm Beach and more! Short term rentals preferred.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
105 Paradise Harbour Boulevard
105 Paradise Harbour Boulevard, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1079 sqft
Enjoy a peaceful Intracoastal view from this lovely 2/2 condo in North Palm Beach on penthouse level (5).
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
903 Sandtree Dr
903 Sandtree Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1313 sqft
Beautiful 2-story Townhouse in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens with 2 great master bedrooms in the second floor. Each room with his own bathroom and ample closets.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
330 Southwind Dr
330 Southwind Drive, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath unit on over-sized half acre waterfront lot located directly on the Earman River with direct saltwater intracoastal and ocean access. Plenty of parking. Water and trash is included in rental payments.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
400 Northlake Court
400 Northlake Court, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
876 sqft
VIEW! VIEW! VIEW! Have you ever experienced waterfront living? Before making the investment...rent for a year! Come enjoy this turnkey, ground floor, furnished or unfurnished unit. This unit has washer/dryer in the unit and central AC and Heat.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3640 N Ocean Drive
3640 North Ocean Drive, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1308 sqft
Spectacular panoramic ocean views from all three sides of this direct ocean condo on Singer Island noted for its wide beaches.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
809 Hummingbird Way
809 Hummingbird Way, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
850 sqft
This cute 2nd floor unit has newer laminate flooring and tile, a large balcony with lush vegetation over looking the pool, and home is custom painted for a true tropical ''old Florida'' feel. Located centrally to Jupiter & WPB
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Yacht Harbor Estates
1 Unit Available
3036 Park Avenue
3036 Park Avenue, Riviera Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Spacious condo located in the desirable area on Singer Island. 5 min walk from the ocean and walking distance to shops and restaurants. This is an affordable apartment that is neighboring multi-million dollar homes. Available for immediate occupancy.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
109 Paradise Harbour Boulevard
109 Paradise Harbour Boulevard, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
990 sqft
2/2 with a Boat slip. 42' Deep water slip with a 2/2 condo, on the ground floor, just steps away. Hurry, this won't last Boat slip it right out the front door on a protected canal. It has a tide slide system in place.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
North Palm Beach Village
1 Unit Available
737 Hummingbird Way
737 Hummingbird Way, North Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
In the heart of North Palm Beach, Master Walk - In closet. Nestled in North Palm Beach and close to beaches, shops, dining, water sports, parks, and schools.
