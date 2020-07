Amenities

parking internet access furnished oven

Unit Amenities furnished oven Property Amenities parking internet access

Private Studio apartment for rent, to 1 individual - available 8/15/2019 Privately Owned



This unit has 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath with Kitchenette (no oven)

Located in a very safe neighborhood close to bus line, shopping USF (less then 4 miles) and I- 275.



Rent: 800.00 or $850.00 furnished, includes electric, water, basic wi-fi.

Large yard, off street parking.



Deposit $750 Background check: $45.00 NO Pets



TEXT Carol : 813-493-3211 or Richard: 813-471-7475 to set a time to view.