2237 Fletchers Point Cir

Gorgeous 2BD/2.5BA town home in Fletcher Point! Nestled among beautiful stately trees in the secluded and quiet community of Fletchers Point in the Lake Magdalene/Carrollwood location, this town home is sure to impress. Enjoy an open, spacious floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Living room and dining room flow perfectly with gleaming wood floors. The kitchen has solid wood cabinets, beautiful dark granite counter tops, and gorgeous, naturally cushioning cork floors. Laundry room and half bathroom with granite counter and vessel sink are also located on the first floor. The second floor has two complete master suites with full baths and plenty of storage/closet space. Both bedrooms offer vaulted ceilings, large windows for natural sun light. The community pool is just a short walk away. Relax on your covered, screened-in lanai, to enjoy the beautiful pond filled with wildlife. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, fitness centers, farmers markets, and USF. Vacant. Available now!