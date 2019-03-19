All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 2237 Fletchers Point Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
2237 Fletchers Point Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2237 Fletchers Point Cir

2237 Fletchers Point Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2237 Fletchers Point Circle, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613
Lake Magdalene

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2BD/2.5BA town home in Fletcher Point! Nestled among beautiful stately trees in the secluded and quiet community of Fletchers Point in the Lake Magdalene/Carrollwood location, this town home is sure to impress. Enjoy an open, spacious floor plan, perfect for entertaining. Living room and dining room flow perfectly with gleaming wood floors. The kitchen has solid wood cabinets, beautiful dark granite counter tops, and gorgeous, naturally cushioning cork floors. Laundry room and half bathroom with granite counter and vessel sink are also located on the first floor. The second floor has two complete master suites with full baths and plenty of storage/closet space. Both bedrooms offer vaulted ceilings, large windows for natural sun light. The community pool is just a short walk away. Relax on your covered, screened-in lanai, to enjoy the beautiful pond filled with wildlife. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, fitness centers, farmers markets, and USF. Vacant. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 Fletchers Point Cir have any available units?
2237 Fletchers Point Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 2237 Fletchers Point Cir have?
Some of 2237 Fletchers Point Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 Fletchers Point Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2237 Fletchers Point Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 Fletchers Point Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2237 Fletchers Point Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2237 Fletchers Point Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2237 Fletchers Point Cir offers parking.
Does 2237 Fletchers Point Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2237 Fletchers Point Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 Fletchers Point Cir have a pool?
Yes, 2237 Fletchers Point Cir has a pool.
Does 2237 Fletchers Point Cir have accessible units?
No, 2237 Fletchers Point Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 Fletchers Point Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2237 Fletchers Point Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2237 Fletchers Point Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2237 Fletchers Point Cir has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Magdalene 2 BedroomsLake Magdalene 3 Bedrooms
Lake Magdalene Apartments with BalconiesLake Magdalene Apartments with Garages
Lake Magdalene Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FLBeacon Square, FL
Pasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLWildwood, FLHomosassa, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa