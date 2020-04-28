All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:58 PM

203 PINE VIOLET COURT

203 Pine Violet Court · No Longer Available
Location

203 Pine Violet Court, Lake Magdalene, FL 33612

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great 2 bedroom 1 bath with a back yard that is fenced in a gated pool community! Tiled first floor unit. Laundry hookup in unit. Assigned parking. Close to USF, downtown, moffit and university hospital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 PINE VIOLET COURT have any available units?
203 PINE VIOLET COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 203 PINE VIOLET COURT have?
Some of 203 PINE VIOLET COURT's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 PINE VIOLET COURT currently offering any rent specials?
203 PINE VIOLET COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 PINE VIOLET COURT pet-friendly?
No, 203 PINE VIOLET COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 203 PINE VIOLET COURT offer parking?
Yes, 203 PINE VIOLET COURT offers parking.
Does 203 PINE VIOLET COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 PINE VIOLET COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 PINE VIOLET COURT have a pool?
Yes, 203 PINE VIOLET COURT has a pool.
Does 203 PINE VIOLET COURT have accessible units?
No, 203 PINE VIOLET COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 203 PINE VIOLET COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 PINE VIOLET COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 203 PINE VIOLET COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 PINE VIOLET COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

