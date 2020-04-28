203 PINE VIOLET COURT

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool

Great 2 bedroom 1 bath with a back yard that is fenced in a gated pool community! Tiled first floor unit. Laundry hookup in unit. Assigned parking. Close to USF, downtown, moffit and university hospital.