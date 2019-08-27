201 Pine Violet Court #201

Amenities
Newly Renovated 2Br/1Ba Condo. Available Now! - Newly Remodeled 2 Br/1 New Floor, Central to downtown, USF, and Shopping. Gated community with pool. New bathroom and No Carpet.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hXI7tQbtaRE
TERMS:
-$930.00 month (12-month lease)
-Security deposit starting $930.00
-$45 application fee (Non-refundable)-- per person over the age of 18
-The tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer
-Cooling System: Central Air
-899 Square Feet
- Washer and Dryer inside the unit
**Additional HOA application which may take up to 10 days**
What's Included:
Waters
Sewer
Trash
-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet
For additional information please call 813-252-5112
(RLNE5094146)