Lake Magdalene, FL
201 Pine Violet Court #201
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

201 Pine Violet Court #201

201 Pine Violet Court · No Longer Available
Location

201 Pine Violet Court, Lake Magdalene, FL 33612

Amenities

Newly Renovated 2Br/1Ba Condo. Available Now! - Newly Remodeled 2 Br/1 New Floor, Central to downtown, USF, and Shopping. Gated community with pool. New bathroom and No Carpet.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hXI7tQbtaRE

TERMS:
-$930.00 month (12-month lease)
-Security deposit starting $930.00
-$45 application fee (Non-refundable)-- per person over the age of 18
-The tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer
-Cooling System: Central Air
-899 Square Feet
- Washer and Dryer inside the unit
**Additional HOA application which may take up to 10 days**

What's Included:
Waters
Sewer
Trash

-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

For additional information please call 813-252-5112

(RLNE5094146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Pine Violet Court #201 have any available units?
201 Pine Violet Court #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 201 Pine Violet Court #201 have?
Some of 201 Pine Violet Court #201's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Pine Violet Court #201 currently offering any rent specials?
201 Pine Violet Court #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Pine Violet Court #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Pine Violet Court #201 is pet friendly.
Does 201 Pine Violet Court #201 offer parking?
No, 201 Pine Violet Court #201 does not offer parking.
Does 201 Pine Violet Court #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Pine Violet Court #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Pine Violet Court #201 have a pool?
Yes, 201 Pine Violet Court #201 has a pool.
Does 201 Pine Violet Court #201 have accessible units?
No, 201 Pine Violet Court #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Pine Violet Court #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Pine Violet Court #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Pine Violet Court #201 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 201 Pine Violet Court #201 has units with air conditioning.
