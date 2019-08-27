201 Pine Violet Court #201

Amenities

Newly Renovated 2Br/1Ba Condo. Available Now! - Newly Remodeled 2 Br/1 New Floor, Central to downtown, USF, and Shopping. Gated community with pool. New bathroom and No Carpet.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hXI7tQbtaRE



TERMS:

-$930.00 month (12-month lease)

-Security deposit starting $930.00

-$45 application fee (Non-refundable)-- per person over the age of 18

-The tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer

-Cooling System: Central Air

-899 Square Feet

- Washer and Dryer inside the unit

**Additional HOA application which may take up to 10 days**



What's Included:

Waters

Sewer

Trash



-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).

-Non-Aggressive breeds only

-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet



For additional information please call 813-252-5112



(RLNE5094146)