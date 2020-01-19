All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Last updated January 19 2020 at 5:10 AM

1923 HAVEN BEND

1923 Haven Bend · No Longer Available
Location

1923 Haven Bend, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This immaculate home is in elegant GATED Haven Bend with private back yard & pond view. This amazing home offers 4 large bedrooms including the MASTER SUITE DOWNSTAIRS, most with walk-in closets, 4 full baths & HUGE bonus room/loft. Great curb appeal with split 3 car garage & large front porch. Upon entering the home, you'll be impressed with high ceilings, art niche, impressive large den, formal dining room, then enter your stunning gourmet kitchen with double wall oven, granite counter-tops, island, large walk-in pantry, & stunning cabinets; then flow into your huge great room with two-story high ceilings. Your downstairs master suite offers two walk-in closets, & grand master bath with soaking tub & walk-in shower. Up your wood stairwell, you'll find your HUGE loft/ bonus room with storage and three large bedrooms, one with private in-suite bath, most with walk-in closets. You can relax on your screened back porch overlooking the small pond. Available March 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 HAVEN BEND have any available units?
1923 HAVEN BEND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 1923 HAVEN BEND have?
Some of 1923 HAVEN BEND's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 HAVEN BEND currently offering any rent specials?
1923 HAVEN BEND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 HAVEN BEND pet-friendly?
No, 1923 HAVEN BEND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 1923 HAVEN BEND offer parking?
Yes, 1923 HAVEN BEND offers parking.
Does 1923 HAVEN BEND have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1923 HAVEN BEND offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 HAVEN BEND have a pool?
No, 1923 HAVEN BEND does not have a pool.
Does 1923 HAVEN BEND have accessible units?
No, 1923 HAVEN BEND does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 HAVEN BEND have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1923 HAVEN BEND has units with dishwashers.
Does 1923 HAVEN BEND have units with air conditioning?
No, 1923 HAVEN BEND does not have units with air conditioning.

