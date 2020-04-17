All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 1920 Taylor Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
1920 Taylor Lane
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:15 AM

1920 Taylor Lane

1920 Taylor Lane · (813) 708-1996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1920 Taylor Lane, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
https://secure.rently.com/properties/927309?source=marketing

"Duplex" 850 SqFt, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED, Great Room, Tile Floors in All Living Areas, Updated Kitchen with new cabinets and counters. Range and Refrigerator Included, New Carpet in Bedrooms, Updated Bath with All New Vanity and Light Fixtures. Covered Patio, Washer/Dryer Connections on Back Patio, Oversized Lot, Window Air Unit, NO PETS ALLOWED

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Taylor Lane have any available units?
1920 Taylor Lane has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1920 Taylor Lane have?
Some of 1920 Taylor Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Taylor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Taylor Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Taylor Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Taylor Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 1920 Taylor Lane offer parking?
No, 1920 Taylor Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1920 Taylor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 Taylor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Taylor Lane have a pool?
No, 1920 Taylor Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Taylor Lane have accessible units?
No, 1920 Taylor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Taylor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 Taylor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1920 Taylor Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1920 Taylor Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1920 Taylor Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Magdalene 1 BedroomsLake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms
Lake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Magdalene Apartments with Parking
Lake Magdalene Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FL
Inverness, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity