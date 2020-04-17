1920 Taylor Lane

Amenities
"Duplex" 850 SqFt, LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED, Great Room, Tile Floors in All Living Areas, Updated Kitchen with new cabinets and counters. Range and Refrigerator Included, New Carpet in Bedrooms, Updated Bath with All New Vanity and Light Fixtures. Covered Patio, Washer/Dryer Connections on Back Patio, Oversized Lot, Window Air Unit, NO PETS ALLOWED
Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
