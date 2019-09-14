17008 ABASTROS DE AVILA

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful estate home to rent in Avila, Tampa’s premier guard gated community. Featuring 5 Bedrooms, 5 Full and 2 Half Bathrooms, Office, Game Room, 5419 Sq Ft, 4 Car Garage and more! The outdoor living spaces include a fenced lot, beautiful landscaping, and a 2 story screened lanai with a sparkling pool and spa. The floor plan is warm and inviting and includes volume ceilings, crown molding, and wood floors through the main living areas. The gourmet kitchen with professional grade appliances including a Sub Zero Refrigerator, Wolf Oven, Gas Cook Top, Granite countertops, upgraded wood cabinets, and a kitchen island. Your downstairs master suite has an updated master bathroom with a spa shower, His and Her vanities, a soaking tub and a custom designed walk in closet. The home office is ideal with its built in cherry cabinetry and 16ft ceilings. The game room is oversized and features wood floors, a wet bar and refrigerator. This is the perfect home for someone that is looking for the security and privacy that can only be found in Avila!