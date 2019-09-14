All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:00 PM

17008 ABASTROS DE AVILA

17008 Abastros De Avila · No Longer Available
Location

17008 Abastros De Avila, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613
Avila

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful estate home to rent in Avila, Tampa’s premier guard gated community. Featuring 5 Bedrooms, 5 Full and 2 Half Bathrooms, Office, Game Room, 5419 Sq Ft, 4 Car Garage and more! The outdoor living spaces include a fenced lot, beautiful landscaping, and a 2 story screened lanai with a sparkling pool and spa. The floor plan is warm and inviting and includes volume ceilings, crown molding, and wood floors through the main living areas. The gourmet kitchen with professional grade appliances including a Sub Zero Refrigerator, Wolf Oven, Gas Cook Top, Granite countertops, upgraded wood cabinets, and a kitchen island. Your downstairs master suite has an updated master bathroom with a spa shower, His and Her vanities, a soaking tub and a custom designed walk in closet. The home office is ideal with its built in cherry cabinetry and 16ft ceilings. The game room is oversized and features wood floors, a wet bar and refrigerator. This is the perfect home for someone that is looking for the security and privacy that can only be found in Avila!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17008 ABASTROS DE AVILA have any available units?
17008 ABASTROS DE AVILA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 17008 ABASTROS DE AVILA have?
Some of 17008 ABASTROS DE AVILA's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17008 ABASTROS DE AVILA currently offering any rent specials?
17008 ABASTROS DE AVILA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17008 ABASTROS DE AVILA pet-friendly?
No, 17008 ABASTROS DE AVILA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 17008 ABASTROS DE AVILA offer parking?
Yes, 17008 ABASTROS DE AVILA offers parking.
Does 17008 ABASTROS DE AVILA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17008 ABASTROS DE AVILA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17008 ABASTROS DE AVILA have a pool?
Yes, 17008 ABASTROS DE AVILA has a pool.
Does 17008 ABASTROS DE AVILA have accessible units?
No, 17008 ABASTROS DE AVILA does not have accessible units.
Does 17008 ABASTROS DE AVILA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17008 ABASTROS DE AVILA has units with dishwashers.
Does 17008 ABASTROS DE AVILA have units with air conditioning?
No, 17008 ABASTROS DE AVILA does not have units with air conditioning.
