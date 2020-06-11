16432 Indian Mound Road

Amenities
"Single Story" 1763 SqFt, COMPLETELY REMODELED, Great Room, Dining Room, Bonus Room/Den, Country Eat-in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Smooth Top Range and Dishwasher, All New Laminate Wood Flooring Throughout, Updated Bath with Subway Tile, New Vanity and Flooring, Inside Laundry Room with Extra Storage Cabinets, Oversized Lot, Water Softener, On Well and Septic. Two Car Detached Garage, NO PETS
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
