Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:53 PM

16432 Indian Mound Road

16432 Indian Mound Road · No Longer Available
Location

16432 Indian Mound Road, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
https://rently.com/properties/1050586?source=marketing

"Single Story" 1763 SqFt, COMPLETELY REMODELED, Great Room, Dining Room, Bonus Room/Den, Country Eat-in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Smooth Top Range and Dishwasher, All New Laminate Wood Flooring Throughout, Updated Bath with Subway Tile, New Vanity and Flooring, Inside Laundry Room with Extra Storage Cabinets, Oversized Lot, Water Softener, On Well and Septic. Two Car Detached Garage, NO PETS

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

