16420 Indian Mound Road
Last updated July 18 2019 at 4:54 PM

16420 Indian Mound Road

16420 Indian Mound Road · No Longer Available
Location

16420 Indian Mound Road, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
"Single Story" 1100 SqFT, Great Room, Dining Area, Eat-in Kitchen with New Counters, Tile Backsplash, Smooth Top Range, Built in Oven, Black Refrigerator, New Dishwasher and Microwave. All New Laminte Wood Floors Throughout, Oversized Laundry Room, Huge Screened Patio, Completely Updated Bath, Oversized Two Car Garage and Yard. On Well and Septic. NO PETS

Directions: From Dale Mabry and Bearss, head East on Bearss, LT on Lake Magdalene, LT on Indian Mound

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16420 Indian Mound Road have any available units?
16420 Indian Mound Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 16420 Indian Mound Road have?
Some of 16420 Indian Mound Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16420 Indian Mound Road currently offering any rent specials?
16420 Indian Mound Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16420 Indian Mound Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 16420 Indian Mound Road is pet friendly.
Does 16420 Indian Mound Road offer parking?
Yes, 16420 Indian Mound Road offers parking.
Does 16420 Indian Mound Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16420 Indian Mound Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16420 Indian Mound Road have a pool?
No, 16420 Indian Mound Road does not have a pool.
Does 16420 Indian Mound Road have accessible units?
No, 16420 Indian Mound Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16420 Indian Mound Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16420 Indian Mound Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 16420 Indian Mound Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 16420 Indian Mound Road does not have units with air conditioning.
