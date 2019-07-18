16420 Indian Mound Road

Amenities
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/942237?source=marketing
"Single Story" 1100 SqFT, Great Room, Dining Area, Eat-in Kitchen with New Counters, Tile Backsplash, Smooth Top Range, Built in Oven, Black Refrigerator, New Dishwasher and Microwave. All New Laminte Wood Floors Throughout, Oversized Laundry Room, Huge Screened Patio, Completely Updated Bath, Oversized Two Car Garage and Yard. On Well and Septic. NO PETS
Directions: From Dale Mabry and Bearss, head East on Bearss, LT on Lake Magdalene, LT on Indian Mound
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.