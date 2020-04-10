All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 16106 SAGEBRUSH ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
16106 SAGEBRUSH ROAD
Last updated April 10 2020 at 7:45 PM

16106 SAGEBRUSH ROAD

16106 Sagebrush Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

16106 Sagebrush Road, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Northlakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AMAZING LOCATION! Two-Story 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Gaither / North Lakes Community! - This single family home is in an great location - close to amazing shops, restaurants and entertainment. A stroll to Gaither High School and just around the bend is the local YMCA and community park. This vintage house offers a spacious living and family room, separate dining area, breakfast bar, laundry room, attached one-car garage, lovely screened lanai and large back yard.

Well behaved pets welcome!
This is a smoke free home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16106 SAGEBRUSH ROAD have any available units?
16106 SAGEBRUSH ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 16106 SAGEBRUSH ROAD have?
Some of 16106 SAGEBRUSH ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16106 SAGEBRUSH ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
16106 SAGEBRUSH ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16106 SAGEBRUSH ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 16106 SAGEBRUSH ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 16106 SAGEBRUSH ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 16106 SAGEBRUSH ROAD offers parking.
Does 16106 SAGEBRUSH ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16106 SAGEBRUSH ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16106 SAGEBRUSH ROAD have a pool?
No, 16106 SAGEBRUSH ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 16106 SAGEBRUSH ROAD have accessible units?
No, 16106 SAGEBRUSH ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 16106 SAGEBRUSH ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16106 SAGEBRUSH ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 16106 SAGEBRUSH ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 16106 SAGEBRUSH ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Magdalene 1 BedroomsLake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms
Lake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Magdalene Apartments with Parking
Lake Magdalene Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FL
Inverness, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa