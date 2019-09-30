15924 NOTTINGHILL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Hidden Gem in Lake Magdalene Lutz area. Located off 275 and Bearss. Furnished, Unfurnished or partially furnished. Great executive style home located in Faircloth Estates - a community with lots of different style homes and large tree lined streets. Walk into the beautiful Foyer that has been designed by a local interior designer. Beautiful staircase welcomes you right in. Kitchen is great for you chefs and features lots of storage and Cork flooring. 1st floor Master bedroom has french doors that open onto the lake. Enjoy mornings listening to the birds sing and evenings watching those one of kind Florida sunsets of a hundred colors. Huge walk in closet and herringbone wood tile throughout. Master bath features Carrera marbled walls and floor, wine chiller jacuzzi tub, double headed showers -your own Ritz Carlton to destress in. Super versatile floor plan w 4 bedroom 3 bath home with a huge office. Upstairs features a loft area great for "casual family room" or movie room. Pool patio area is just amazing and great for entertaining. Floating dock and fishing dock. Florida living to the max- watch the sunsets on the spring fed lake, or take a canoe ride . Located by great schools and shopping in neighborhood you would be proud to call home. Owners are open to modifications to make this home right for you. So near the city yet feel like you are in your own oasis. Great neighbors. Perfect for an executive that needs a furnished home and likes to relax after a stressful day at work. Agent is the owner.