Lake Magdalene, FL
15924 NOTTINGHILL DRIVE
Last updated September 30 2019 at 11:14 AM

15924 NOTTINGHILL DRIVE

15924 Nottinghill Dr · No Longer Available
Lake Magdalene
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

15924 Nottinghill Dr, Lake Magdalene, FL 33548

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Hidden Gem in Lake Magdalene Lutz area. Located off 275 and Bearss. Furnished, Unfurnished or partially furnished. Great executive style home located in Faircloth Estates - a community with lots of different style homes and large tree lined streets. Walk into the beautiful Foyer that has been designed by a local interior designer. Beautiful staircase welcomes you right in. Kitchen is great for you chefs and features lots of storage and Cork flooring. 1st floor Master bedroom has french doors that open onto the lake. Enjoy mornings listening to the birds sing and evenings watching those one of kind Florida sunsets of a hundred colors. Huge walk in closet and herringbone wood tile throughout. Master bath features Carrera marbled walls and floor, wine chiller jacuzzi tub, double headed showers -your own Ritz Carlton to destress in. Super versatile floor plan w 4 bedroom 3 bath home with a huge office. Upstairs features a loft area great for "casual family room" or movie room. Pool patio area is just amazing and great for entertaining. Floating dock and fishing dock. Florida living to the max- watch the sunsets on the spring fed lake, or take a canoe ride . Located by great schools and shopping in neighborhood you would be proud to call home. Owners are open to modifications to make this home right for you. So near the city yet feel like you are in your own oasis. Great neighbors. Perfect for an executive that needs a furnished home and likes to relax after a stressful day at work. Agent is the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15924 NOTTINGHILL DRIVE have any available units?
15924 NOTTINGHILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 15924 NOTTINGHILL DRIVE have?
Some of 15924 NOTTINGHILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15924 NOTTINGHILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15924 NOTTINGHILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15924 NOTTINGHILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15924 NOTTINGHILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 15924 NOTTINGHILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15924 NOTTINGHILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15924 NOTTINGHILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15924 NOTTINGHILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15924 NOTTINGHILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15924 NOTTINGHILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15924 NOTTINGHILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15924 NOTTINGHILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15924 NOTTINGHILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15924 NOTTINGHILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15924 NOTTINGHILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15924 NOTTINGHILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
