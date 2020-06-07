All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 15903 Dover Cliffe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
15903 Dover Cliffe Drive
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:50 PM

15903 Dover Cliffe Drive

15903 Dover Cliffe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

15903 Dover Cliffe Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33548

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available Now! Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage home w/ screened pool overlooking the fenced landscaped backyard. This home features a spacious living/dining room combo open to the kitchen and split bedroom floor plan. The master bedroom has and en suite bath with a walk in closet, separate large shower stall w/ body sprays, double vanity, and Jacuzzi tub. Kitchen features wood cabinets, granite counters, island, and breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances include range top, oven, microwave, side-by-side refrigerator with ice and dishwasher. Flooring is wood throughout and tile in the wet areas. Ceiling fans and binds. Indoor laundry with front load washer & dryer. Large outdoor entertaining space. Pool, Lawn, and Septic included in rent. No pets over 20 LBS

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15903 Dover Cliffe Drive have any available units?
15903 Dover Cliffe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 15903 Dover Cliffe Drive have?
Some of 15903 Dover Cliffe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15903 Dover Cliffe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15903 Dover Cliffe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15903 Dover Cliffe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15903 Dover Cliffe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15903 Dover Cliffe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15903 Dover Cliffe Drive offers parking.
Does 15903 Dover Cliffe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15903 Dover Cliffe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15903 Dover Cliffe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15903 Dover Cliffe Drive has a pool.
Does 15903 Dover Cliffe Drive have accessible units?
No, 15903 Dover Cliffe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15903 Dover Cliffe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15903 Dover Cliffe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15903 Dover Cliffe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15903 Dover Cliffe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Magdalene 1 BedroomsLake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms
Lake Magdalene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Magdalene Apartments with Parking
Lake Magdalene Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FL
Inverness, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa