15903 Dover Cliffe Drive

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Available Now! Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage home w/ screened pool overlooking the fenced landscaped backyard. This home features a spacious living/dining room combo open to the kitchen and split bedroom floor plan. The master bedroom has and en suite bath with a walk in closet, separate large shower stall w/ body sprays, double vanity, and Jacuzzi tub. Kitchen features wood cabinets, granite counters, island, and breakfast bar. Stainless steel appliances include range top, oven, microwave, side-by-side refrigerator with ice and dishwasher. Flooring is wood throughout and tile in the wet areas. Ceiling fans and binds. Indoor laundry with front load washer & dryer. Large outdoor entertaining space. Pool, Lawn, and Septic included in rent. No pets over 20 LBS



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.