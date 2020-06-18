13767 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym

Great location on Lake Magdalene. Back patio overlooks green space and wide open waters. Whispering Oaks is a gated community and is conveniently located in the Heart of Carrollwood just off of N. Dale Mabry and W. Fletcher. Only 15-20 minutes to Downtown Tampa, Tampa Airport, USF, Advent Health of Carrollwood, Saint Joseph's North and Moffitt Cancer Center. Convenient to I-275, Veteran's Expressway and I-75. Citrus Park, Wiregrass and Tampa Outlet Malls are only minutes away. Many fast foods and fine dining restaurants are available on N. Dale Mabry. Bring your jet ski, canoe, kayak or ski boat and let's play in the beautiful, pristine waters. Newly renovated 24-7 gym with code entry is located in the clubhouse.