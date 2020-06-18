All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Lake Magdalene, FL
13767 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

13767 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE

13767 Juniper Blossom Dr · (813) 994-4422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13767 Juniper Blossom Dr, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Lake Magdalene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
Great location on Lake Magdalene. Back patio overlooks green space and wide open waters. Whispering Oaks is a gated community and is conveniently located in the Heart of Carrollwood just off of N. Dale Mabry and W. Fletcher. Only 15-20 minutes to Downtown Tampa, Tampa Airport, USF, Advent Health of Carrollwood, Saint Joseph's North and Moffitt Cancer Center. Convenient to I-275, Veteran's Expressway and I-75. Citrus Park, Wiregrass and Tampa Outlet Malls are only minutes away. Many fast foods and fine dining restaurants are available on N. Dale Mabry. Bring your jet ski, canoe, kayak or ski boat and let's play in the beautiful, pristine waters. Newly renovated 24-7 gym with code entry is located in the clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

