All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Find more places like 13753 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
13753 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

13753 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE

13753 Orange Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Magdalene
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

13753 Orange Sunset Drive, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Lake Magdalene

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Beautifully remodeled one bedroom condo across the street from clubhouse, pool, laundry room, gym and Lake Magdalene. Whispering Oaks is a quiet, gate community located in the heart of Carrollwood just minutes to downtown Tampa, Tampa Air Port, USF, Advent Health, Moffitt, St. Josephs North, I-275, Veteran's Hwy. and I-75. Twenty minutes to Citrus park Mall, Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Outlet Mall and many other fine shopping and dining adventures. N. Dale Mabry Highway has many fast food, fine dining, shopping and services for your needs. Bring your Jet Ski, ski boat, kayak or canoe and let play in the beautiful 255+ acres of Lake Magdalene.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13753 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have any available units?
13753 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 13753 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have?
Some of 13753 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13753 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13753 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13753 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13753 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 13753 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE offer parking?
No, 13753 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 13753 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13753 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13753 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13753 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13753 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13753 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13753 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13753 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13753 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13753 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Magdalene 2 BedroomsLake Magdalene 3 Bedrooms
Lake Magdalene Apartments with BalconyLake Magdalene Apartments with Garage
Lake Magdalene Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FL
Inverness, FLNew Port Richey East, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLMascotte, FLHernando Beach, FLWildwood, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa