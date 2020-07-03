13753 ORANGE SUNSET DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool

Beautifully remodeled one bedroom condo across the street from clubhouse, pool, laundry room, gym and Lake Magdalene. Whispering Oaks is a quiet, gate community located in the heart of Carrollwood just minutes to downtown Tampa, Tampa Air Port, USF, Advent Health, Moffitt, St. Josephs North, I-275, Veteran's Hwy. and I-75. Twenty minutes to Citrus park Mall, Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Outlet Mall and many other fine shopping and dining adventures. N. Dale Mabry Highway has many fast food, fine dining, shopping and services for your needs. Bring your Jet Ski, ski boat, kayak or canoe and let play in the beautiful 255+ acres of Lake Magdalene.