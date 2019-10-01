All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Last updated October 1 2019

13725 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE

13725 Juniper Blossom Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13725 Juniper Blossom Dr, Lake Magdalene, FL 33618
Lake Magdalene

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Very well maintained one bedroom unit with covered and screened balcony. Newer laminate flooring throughout except kitchen and dining area. Reserved parking. This lovely, quiet boating community is conveniently located in the Heart of Carrollwood off of W. Fletcher and N. Dale Mabry close to I-275, USF, Tampa Airport and downtown Tampa. Minutes to Advent Health, Moffitt, St. Joseph's Hospital North and the Veterans toll road. The Carrollwood area has many fine restaurants and shopping for your convenience. Whispering Oaks is a Quiet, Gated Community with 24/7 gym with coded entry, Laundry facility on site, lovely pool that overlooks beautiful Lake Magdalene. Bring your jet ski, ski boat, canoe or kayak and let's play in the waters or enjoy relaxing by the pool. Lake Magdalene is a 255+ acres lake

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13725 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE have any available units?
13725 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 13725 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE have?
Some of 13725 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13725 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
13725 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13725 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 13725 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 13725 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 13725 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 13725 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13725 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13725 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 13725 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 13725 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 13725 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 13725 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13725 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13725 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13725 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
