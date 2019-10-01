13725 JUNIPER BLOSSOM DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool

Very well maintained one bedroom unit with covered and screened balcony. Newer laminate flooring throughout except kitchen and dining area. Reserved parking. This lovely, quiet boating community is conveniently located in the Heart of Carrollwood off of W. Fletcher and N. Dale Mabry close to I-275, USF, Tampa Airport and downtown Tampa. Minutes to Advent Health, Moffitt, St. Joseph's Hospital North and the Veterans toll road. The Carrollwood area has many fine restaurants and shopping for your convenience. Whispering Oaks is a Quiet, Gated Community with 24/7 gym with coded entry, Laundry facility on site, lovely pool that overlooks beautiful Lake Magdalene. Bring your jet ski, ski boat, canoe or kayak and let's play in the waters or enjoy relaxing by the pool. Lake Magdalene is a 255+ acres lake