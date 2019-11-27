13624 N Florida Ave

Amenities

AVAILABILITY: Water and lawn service included, if your interested in this 2/1 please contact us at www.YourRentalPeople.com.



DESCRIPTION: We are currently looking for someone to rent this very secluded, quiet and beautiful 2 bedroom home which is tucked back into the South West side of the property. It is a bungalow which makes it very accessible. A lot of people normally have neighbors who are actually closer than your future neighbors will be.



The home features a full kitchen, single bath with only a shower, a new carpet and tile. The 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom home has it all! Bright, clean, and ready to call home. Large Living room and a large Dining room. Large Bedrooms. Great covered front porch overlooking beautiful grounds which is fully screened, along with a covered rear porch.



The renter will have access to the coin laundry onsite which is just across from the house in the main property's storage building. The lawn is taken care of so not cutting grass. We encourage anyone to plant flowers and beautify their own unit, but the main grounds are cared for. This unit comes with two outside uncovered parking spots. There are located directly behind the home.



Holding fee is one month’s rent.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment.



