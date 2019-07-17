All apartments in Lake Magdalene
12317 VERONICA AVENUE

12317 Veronica Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12317 Veronica Avenue, Lake Magdalene, FL 33612

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Freshly PAINTED inside & out!! NEW CARPET!! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath BRICK house offers over 1600 square feet of living space, a 2 car garage, FENCED backyard w/ a DECK overlooking the pond and an open layout. The formal living and dining rooms are separate with the dining room having access to the kitchen. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, a closet pantry and overlooks the family room. The spacious family room has a classic brick fireplace and shares the space w/ an eating area. The bedrooms are all privately tucked down the hall. The master bedroom has access to the back patio and an ensuite bath w/ walk-in shower. Bedroom 2 has a full wall of closet space. There is ample storage w/ closets, the over-sized indoor laundry room & spacious garage. The generously-sized backyard has an abundant space for running, a small covered patio & big enclosed patio area. This convenient location provides close access to lots of shopping, schools, restaurants, downtown & so much more! Pets w/ owner approval. ** AVAILABLE NOW **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12317 VERONICA AVENUE have any available units?
12317 VERONICA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
What amenities does 12317 VERONICA AVENUE have?
Some of 12317 VERONICA AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12317 VERONICA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
12317 VERONICA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12317 VERONICA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12317 VERONICA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 12317 VERONICA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 12317 VERONICA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 12317 VERONICA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12317 VERONICA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12317 VERONICA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 12317 VERONICA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 12317 VERONICA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 12317 VERONICA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 12317 VERONICA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12317 VERONICA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12317 VERONICA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12317 VERONICA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
