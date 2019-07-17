12317 VERONICA AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Freshly PAINTED inside & out!! NEW CARPET!! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath BRICK house offers over 1600 square feet of living space, a 2 car garage, FENCED backyard w/ a DECK overlooking the pond and an open layout. The formal living and dining rooms are separate with the dining room having access to the kitchen. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space, a closet pantry and overlooks the family room. The spacious family room has a classic brick fireplace and shares the space w/ an eating area. The bedrooms are all privately tucked down the hall. The master bedroom has access to the back patio and an ensuite bath w/ walk-in shower. Bedroom 2 has a full wall of closet space. There is ample storage w/ closets, the over-sized indoor laundry room & spacious garage. The generously-sized backyard has an abundant space for running, a small covered patio & big enclosed patio area. This convenient location provides close access to lots of shopping, schools, restaurants, downtown & so much more! Pets w/ owner approval. ** AVAILABLE NOW **