Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Lutz Home - 112 Griffin Rd. Lutz, FL 33548 - This is a wonderful remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 bathroom house. The 1,024 square foot floor plan includes an inviting family room for entertaining guests, kitchen with a full appliance package and a dining area. The three bedrooms offer amazing natural light and plenty of room for your furniture. The house comes with a fenced yard with beautiful trees and a carport. This home is located in a great neighborhood and excellent school district and minutes from I-275 for an easy commute. Pets allowed with a deposit.



(RLNE5817852)