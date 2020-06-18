All apartments in Lake Magdalene
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

112 Griffin Rd

112 Griffin Road · No Longer Available
Location

112 Griffin Road, Lake Magdalene, FL 33548

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Lutz Home - 112 Griffin Rd. Lutz, FL 33548 - This is a wonderful remodeled 3 Bedroom, 1 bathroom house. The 1,024 square foot floor plan includes an inviting family room for entertaining guests, kitchen with a full appliance package and a dining area. The three bedrooms offer amazing natural light and plenty of room for your furniture. The house comes with a fenced yard with beautiful trees and a carport. This home is located in a great neighborhood and excellent school district and minutes from I-275 for an easy commute. Pets allowed with a deposit.

(RLNE5817852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Griffin Rd have any available units?
112 Griffin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Magdalene, FL.
Is 112 Griffin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
112 Griffin Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Griffin Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Griffin Rd is pet friendly.
Does 112 Griffin Rd offer parking?
Yes, 112 Griffin Rd does offer parking.
Does 112 Griffin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Griffin Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Griffin Rd have a pool?
No, 112 Griffin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 112 Griffin Rd have accessible units?
No, 112 Griffin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Griffin Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Griffin Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Griffin Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Griffin Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
