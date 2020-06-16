106 Floral Drive #C

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom VERY NICELY maintained condo located in Northwest Tampa near Florida and Bearss. This adorable property features a nice open floor layout, beautifully tiled flooring in the main living area, retro-style tub with shower, kitchen with breakfast counter, island, plus dining space, carpeted bedroom with spacious closet and quiet outdoor seating area. Also features a storage closet with shelving. (Unit does not have washer/dryer hookups.) Plenty of well-lighted parking spaces and WATER is INCLUDED in the rent! Easy commute to I275, USF, the very desirable Northdale and Carrollwood areas! Don't miss this terrific find! Call Anna Engle with Home Locators at 813-520-0614 today!



Very small pets welcome with pet deposit.