Home
/
Lake Magdalene, FL
/
1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA

1004 Losillas De Avila · (813) 253-2444
Location

1004 Losillas De Avila, Lake Magdalene, FL 33613
Avila

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3419 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful One Story Home with Pool for Rent In Avila! This home has been completely remodeled and everything is new! This 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom has been updated with the finest upgrades and finishes including a new kitchen with all new cabinetry, new appliances, new granite counters, new wide plank wood floors, new carpet in bedrooms, all new secondary bathrooms, and a beautiful new master bathroom with a soaking tub and new shower. The floor plan is ideal for entertaining and flows seamlessly into your outdoor living space. The screened in patio features a pool that has been updated with a new quartz surface and sparkling tile and there is an outdoor fire pit that provides a great place to relax and gather. Come and see this beautiful home and experience the security, privacy and lifestyle that can only be found in Avila.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA have any available units?
1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA has a unit available for $6,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA have?
Some of 1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA currently offering any rent specials?
1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA pet-friendly?
No, 1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Magdalene.
Does 1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA offer parking?
Yes, 1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA does offer parking.
Does 1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA have a pool?
Yes, 1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA has a pool.
Does 1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA have accessible units?
No, 1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA has units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA does not have units with air conditioning.
