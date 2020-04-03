1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

Beautiful One Story Home with Pool for Rent In Avila! This home has been completely remodeled and everything is new! This 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom has been updated with the finest upgrades and finishes including a new kitchen with all new cabinetry, new appliances, new granite counters, new wide plank wood floors, new carpet in bedrooms, all new secondary bathrooms, and a beautiful new master bathroom with a soaking tub and new shower. The floor plan is ideal for entertaining and flows seamlessly into your outdoor living space. The screened in patio features a pool that has been updated with a new quartz surface and sparkling tile and there is an outdoor fire pit that provides a great place to relax and gather. Come and see this beautiful home and experience the security, privacy and lifestyle that can only be found in Avila.