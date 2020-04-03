1004 LOSILLAS DE AVILA

Amenities
Beautiful One Story Home with Pool for Rent In Avila! This home has been completely remodeled and everything is new! This 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom has been updated with the finest upgrades and finishes including a new kitchen with all new cabinetry, new appliances, new granite counters, new wide plank wood floors, new carpet in bedrooms, all new secondary bathrooms, and a beautiful new master bathroom with a soaking tub and new shower. The floor plan is ideal for entertaining and flows seamlessly into your outdoor living space. The screened in patio features a pool that has been updated with a new quartz surface and sparkling tile and there is an outdoor fire pit that provides a great place to relax and gather. Come and see this beautiful home and experience the security, privacy and lifestyle that can only be found in Avila.