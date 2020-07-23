Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:44 AM

184 Apartments for rent in Lake Belvedere Estates, FL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often c... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5653 Sarazen Drive
5653 Sarazen Drive, Lake Belvedere Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1224 sqft
Apply today while the current residents are preparing to move out!! **A move-in ready home that offers a stunning kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, an open floor plan, tile flooring throughout, and a sparkling pool in
Results within 1 mile of Lake Belvedere Estates
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Seasons704
4970 Haverhill Commons Cir, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1036 sqft
Seasons 704 Apartments, in West Palm Beach, Florida, have floor plans you will love with the amenities you crave! Our stylish one and two-bedroom apartments feature in-home washers and dryers, fully-equipped and eat-in kitchens with wood-grain
Results within 5 miles of Lake Belvedere Estates
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:37 AM
$
8 Units Available
Golden Lakes
Cottonwood West Palm
7110 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1355 sqft
This modern, upscale community is just five minutes from Suntrust Park. Each home offers lots of natural light, 24-hour maintenance and modern kitchens. Just 15 minutes from the downtown area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
65 Units Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,397
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,771
1462 sqft
Located close to the restaurants, shops and entertainment of West Palm Beach. Units feature bathtub, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features basketball court, BBQ grill, car wash area and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:22 AM
5 Units Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
Village Place
2111 Brandywine Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1355 sqft
Situated next to a lake, with either lake or golf course views available. Community has a clubhouse, sport court and swimming pool. Apartments have digital thermostats and full-size washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
20 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,637
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
18 Units Available
Breakers West
St. Andrews Palm Beach
1081 Benoist Farms Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
652 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
955 sqft
Residents of this pet-friendly community have an on-site fitness center, pool, putting green and playground. Apartments are wheelchair-accessible, smoke-free, and have walk-in closets and window coverings. Coral Sky Plaza and Okeeheelee Park are nearby.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
43 Units Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
Vue at 1400
1400 Village Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,286
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
950 sqft
Offering outstanding luxury and style, these apartments feature walk-in closets, washers and dryers in the units, and open floor plans with pet-friendly options. The grounds include a fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Renaissance
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1374 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Park Aire
570 Christina Dr, Royal Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,318
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1327 sqft
Enjoy gourmet kitchens, natural wood cabinets and private patio/balcony at this luxury apartment complex only minutes from The Mall at Wellington Green. Amenities include internet access, tennis court and package receiving facilities.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
24 Units Available
Golden Lakes
Azola West Palm Beach
1990 Augustine Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,458
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,337
1460 sqft
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
5 Units Available
Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,283
1385 sqft
This luxury community offers nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, breakfast bars, and wood-style plank flooring. On-site pool with private cabanas, a fitness center, conference room, and outdoor terrace with a TV.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
20 Units Available
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
Waterfront complex near Bear Lakes Country Club. Large kitchen with custom cabinets. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has tennis and volleyball courts, as well as a car wash area.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 23 at 06:30 AM
178 Units Available
Cameron Estates
1517 Cameron Samuel Ln, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1484 sqft
West Palm Beach's Top Rental Resort Style Community. Cameron Estates luxury rental apartments are beautifully designed to elevate your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
868 sqft
Pet-friendly, handicap-accessible complex. On-site laundry center. Round-the-clock maintenance. Recently renovated apartments. Easy access to Kirklane Elementary and South Military Trail. Numerous dining and shopping options five minutes away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Coronado Springs East
2500 Springdale Blvd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
875 sqft
Residents enjoy proximity to Palm Beach International Airport, major highways, and Palm Beach State College. Units feature recent renovations, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal. Community includes 24-hr maintenance, pool, and dog park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Century Village
Visions at Willow Pond
4860 Sand Stone Ln, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated, lakefront community with gorgeous grounds. Allows dogs and cats. Tennis court, gym, business center, and car-wash area. Recently renovated units contain stainless steel appliances and in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
39 Units Available
Turtle Cove
888 Cotton Bay Dr W, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,184
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1075 sqft
Apartments located near golf course feature large walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include modern fitness center and cyber cafe, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:30 AM
1 Unit Available
Cannongate
Summit Center
5161 Jackzo Lane, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$859
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Summit Center invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Summit Center provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in West Palm Beach.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Shadetree
1769 Shadetree Way, Palm Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$856
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Shadetree Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Shadetree Apartments provide one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Palm Springs.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
7 Units Available
Downtown West Palm Beach
The Flats at Rosemary Square
720 S Sapodilla Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,660
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1339 sqft
Located in the heart of Rosemary Square, beautiful, renovated apartments.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Golden Lakes
1681 Balfour Point Dr
1681 Balfour Point Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
A MUST SEE... Come check out this Large, Bright, Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo! Great layout, perfect for entertaining. One of the only units with a screened in patio over looking the canal.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
311 Bella Sol Way
311 Bella Sol Way, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1799 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES AVAILABLE FOR RENT. Great opportunity to live in the new upscale community of Casa Del Sol located in West Palm Beach.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
335 Bella Sol Way
335 Bella Sol Way, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1799 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOMES AVAILABLE FOR RENT. Great opportunity to live in the new upscale community of Casa Del Sol located in West Palm Beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Lake Belvedere Estates, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lake Belvedere Estates renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

