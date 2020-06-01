783 Fieldstone Way.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Located in charming Sunterra gated community, you'll find more to love in this spectacular turnkey, open-concept contemporary home. The corner lot home, you'll experience a variety of updates and upgrades including brand new AC, porcelain tile flooring throughout first floor, upgraded light fixtures and tilework, and new fencing. Remodeled owner's suite includes walk-in closet and en suite bath with dual sink vanity and separate tub and shower. Expansive kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances including new microwave, custom cabinetry, and seated bar. Loft area provides additional room for living and entertaining space. Large tumbled stone driveway and double garage. Accordion shutters offer added security and convenience. Community amenities incl clubhouse and pool.