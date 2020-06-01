All apartments in Lake Belvedere Estates
783 Fieldstone Way.
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:26 PM

783 Fieldstone Way

783 Fieldstone Way · (850) 321-0803
Location

783 Fieldstone Way, Lake Belvedere Estates, FL 33413

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2851 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Located in charming Sunterra gated community, you'll find more to love in this spectacular turnkey, open-concept contemporary home. The corner lot home, you'll experience a variety of updates and upgrades including brand new AC, porcelain tile flooring throughout first floor, upgraded light fixtures and tilework, and new fencing. Remodeled owner's suite includes walk-in closet and en suite bath with dual sink vanity and separate tub and shower. Expansive kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances including new microwave, custom cabinetry, and seated bar. Loft area provides additional room for living and entertaining space. Large tumbled stone driveway and double garage. Accordion shutters offer added security and convenience. Community amenities incl clubhouse and pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 783 Fieldstone Way have any available units?
783 Fieldstone Way has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 783 Fieldstone Way have?
Some of 783 Fieldstone Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 783 Fieldstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
783 Fieldstone Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 783 Fieldstone Way pet-friendly?
No, 783 Fieldstone Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Belvedere Estates.
Does 783 Fieldstone Way offer parking?
Yes, 783 Fieldstone Way does offer parking.
Does 783 Fieldstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 783 Fieldstone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 783 Fieldstone Way have a pool?
Yes, 783 Fieldstone Way has a pool.
Does 783 Fieldstone Way have accessible units?
No, 783 Fieldstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 783 Fieldstone Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 783 Fieldstone Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 783 Fieldstone Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 783 Fieldstone Way has units with air conditioning.

