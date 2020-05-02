All apartments in Keystone
Find more places like 9516 AQUA LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keystone, FL
/
9516 AQUA LANE
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

9516 AQUA LANE

9516 Aqua Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keystone
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9516 Aqua Lane, Keystone, FL 33556
Lake Keystone

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wide-open and full of natural light home in a highly desirable area of Odessa. Private access to Keystone Lake. Zoned to one of the best schools including Steinbrenner High School. Open floor plan with a large kitchen, a bay window, breakfast nook, large family room with wood-burning fireplace. Large private master suite downstairs. Upstairs you will find an open loft overlooking the family room and 2 bedrooms with a large bathroom. Attached 2 car garage. Large covered and screened back porch with the garden view that is great for entertaining or just relaxing after the busy day at work. Very private location with easy access to Suncoast Parkway. Call to schedule a private showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9516 AQUA LANE have any available units?
9516 AQUA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 9516 AQUA LANE have?
Some of 9516 AQUA LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9516 AQUA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9516 AQUA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9516 AQUA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9516 AQUA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 9516 AQUA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9516 AQUA LANE offers parking.
Does 9516 AQUA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9516 AQUA LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9516 AQUA LANE have a pool?
No, 9516 AQUA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9516 AQUA LANE have accessible units?
No, 9516 AQUA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9516 AQUA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9516 AQUA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9516 AQUA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9516 AQUA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Keystone 2 BedroomsKeystone 3 Bedrooms
Keystone Apartments with GarageKeystone Apartments with Gym
Keystone Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg