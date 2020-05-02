9516 AQUA LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wide-open and full of natural light home in a highly desirable area of Odessa. Private access to Keystone Lake. Zoned to one of the best schools including Steinbrenner High School. Open floor plan with a large kitchen, a bay window, breakfast nook, large family room with wood-burning fireplace. Large private master suite downstairs. Upstairs you will find an open loft overlooking the family room and 2 bedrooms with a large bathroom. Attached 2 car garage. Large covered and screened back porch with the garden view that is great for entertaining or just relaxing after the busy day at work. Very private location with easy access to Suncoast Parkway. Call to schedule a private showing